"Give back half your salary" - Jonathan Papelbon blasts Anthony Rendon for suggesting to 'shorten' the season

Jonathan Papelbon blasted Anthony Rendon on Sunday after the Los Angeles Angels third baseman made a comment that sparked backlash. Rendon, who hasn't played more than 58 of the 162 games in each of the past four seasons, said he feels the MLB season is too long.

"We got to shorten the season, man," Rendon said on "The Jack Vita Show." "There's too many dang games: 162 games and 185 days whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up."

His comment caught the attention of many, including former teammate Jonathan Papelbon. The ex-reliever known for his burning attitude on the field fired back on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Played with Rendon (on the Washington Nationals) and (he) literally hates baseball," Papelbon tweeted. "Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!"

Expand Tweet

Anthony Rendon hopes for a good start

Anthony Rendon has struggled to stay on the field for all four of his seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

After being an All-Star and winning a Silver Slugger as he led the Washington Nationals to a World Series triumph in 2019 as he led the National League with 126 RBIs and 44 doubles and had a career-high 34 homer runs, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels.

However, he's suffered from a host of injuries, including groin, knee, hamstring, hip and wrist, that have limited him to 52, 58, 47 and 43 games, in order, with the Angels.

The Angels, who haven't had a winning season since 2014, have plenty of room for improvement, and Rendon could have a crucial role to play.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.