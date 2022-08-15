"Give him the red jacket as soon as this game is over" "A spiritual experience" - MLB fans astonished by St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols blasting two homers against Milwaukee Brewers

MLB fans were blown away by a magnificent pair of home runs from the St. Louis Cardinals star, Albert Pujols. These home runs were integral to the Cardinals' victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, extending their National League Central lead.

The two blasts moved the legendary Pujols to 689 home runs in his storied career. Pujols is now chasing history, as he currently sits fifth all-time in the home run rankings and hopes to move up. With Alex Rodriguez still ahead of him on the all-time home run list at 696, Albert Pujols could soon take sole possession of fourth place soon.

The second of these two home runs was a 443-foot blast that was posted to Twitter by the St. Louis Cardinals.

443 feet Albert just hit his longest home run of the season!443 feet Albert just hit his longest home run of the season!📍 443 feet https://t.co/cfKoABebgN

Pujols is almost guaranteed to be a first ballot Hall of Famer at the end of his career. Though if they wanted to make an exception and induct him early, I don't think many fans would mind.

The MLB association has seen many great power hitters in its lengthy history, but few have been better than Albert Pujols.

It wasn't just fans on Twitter losing their minds in the celebration, as St. Louis Cardinals fans had the stadium rocking.

The connection to the fans has always been a special part of Albert Pujols' career. Many have been watching him for so long that he feels like a baseball institution. Now in the 22nd year of his career, some who watched him as children are now fully grown adults. His return to the St. Louis Cardinals has been a success for the team and their nostalgic fans alike.

If Pujols can reach 700 home runs before retiring from the MLB, he will become only the fourth player ever to do so.

Albert Pujols is a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star, but by the end of his career, his longevity might be his defining attribute.

Alex Rodriguez hoped that his 696 home runs would keep him in fourth on the all-time list, but the gap is narrowing.

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a special season, where they are celebrating a legend and leading the division. It is a combination that does not occur often in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera on the Detroit Tigers is a good example of having one, but not the other.

Albert Pujols has already left his indelible mark on the MLB, but still hopes to go out with a championship.

The St. Louis Cardinals want to send Albert Pujols into retirement with one more World Series ring

Milwaukee Brewers v Cardinals

Pujols will always be remembered as a baseball legend and deserves to retire on top. It's not often that a superstar player can walk away as a champion, but he has that opportunity.

If the Cardinals can win their division, they will have a good chance at making that dream a reality. It would certainly be hard to cheer against a legend like Pujols in the last October of his career.

