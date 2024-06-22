  • home icon
  • “Give us a reason to have pride in the team instead” - Fans troll the Astros as team offers exclusive jersey add-on package for Pride Night

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jun 22, 2024 00:38 GMT
Houston Astros Fan &amp; Manager Joe Espada
Houston Astros Fan & Manager Joe Espada

On June 25, the Houston Astros will host their Pride Night as they face off against the Colorado Rockies. The team is hosting a pregame Happy Hour and will feature other fun pregame ceremonies.

For fans looking to remember the day, Houston offers a pride jersey for an extra $30. The jersey will feature a rainbow color scheme and is a nice variation of their current uniforms.

To pick up the jersey, fans must have their 6/25 game ticket and present it at the Union Station Cafe next to the Saint Arnold Bar. The jersey can be picked up from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

However, not all fans are excited about the add-on. With how the team has been playing this season, there is not much "pride" to be shared amongst the fanbase.

"How about you give us a reason to have pride in the team instead" - one fan posted.
"You're off to a crappy start and this is what you come up with to generate fan interest?" - posted another.
"Win a game" - posted another.

Fans are more interested in how the team can claw their way back after a disastrous start. They currently find themselves eight games behind the Seattle Mariners, who lead the American League West.

"We don't care" - said another fan.
"Boo" - said another.
"Give me a break" - said another.

The fan reaction to the jersey was not what the team was hoping for. However, there are certainly fans happy to see Houston showing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

While the Astros are hosting Pride Night, their in-state rivals are not

Houston Astros - Jose Altuve 9Image via USA Today)
While the Astros will host a Pride Night, their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, are not. They are actually the only team in the league that will not be hosting one this season.

Texas has taken a lot of heat in recent seasons for being the odd team out. Their reason is that they want to make everyone feel welcome at the ballpark, per a team representative.

While you can argue that does not make much sense, it is great to see the rest of the league open their doors. Baseball is a wonderful game that can be played and enjoyed by nearly everybody. Everybody should feel welcome taking in one of the greatest sports ever invented.

