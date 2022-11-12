In June 2019, World Series MVP Jeremy Pena began the season with the Quad Cities River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Taking to Instagram, Jeremy posted a sneak peek from Modern Woodman Park, Bandit's home ballpark. Back then, the future Astros shortstop was just 21-years-old.

In an Instagram post, Jeremy posed with his college sweetheart, Vasiliqi, and called her his "no. 1 fan". Apparently, she paid a visit to display her support for Jeremy during his minor league game.

How adorable! Undeniably, Jeremy and Vasiliqi make a cute couple.

"Glad I got to play in front of my no. 1 fan this week." - Jeremy Pena

It seems Jeremy and Vasiliqi have been dating for a while, but haven't revealed anything about their relationship.

Jeremy Pena's girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla attended the 2022 World Series Parade to celebrate the Houston Astros' victory

Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three

On November 7th, Jeremy Pena's girlfriend, Vasiliqi Turlla, attended the Astros' World Series Victory Parade with his family members.

Jeremy's sister, Geicy, posted some unseen pictures from the celebration on her Instagram, where Vasiliqi was seen embracing the large crowd.

Turlla chose to wear an Astros jersey with jeans and ankle-length boots.

"Thank you Houston! Y’all made us feel right at home this season." - @Geicy C. Pena

Being a rookie, Jeremy had a brilliant MLB season. He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2022 World Series and wrote his name in the record books by being the first rookie position player to win the award.

