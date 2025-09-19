“Glad I’m not chopped” - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious bathroom story and clash with haters during date night

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a few off days before their series against the Athletics and All-Star ace Paul Skenes spent the time away from the field with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne.The former LSU gymnast said the duo went on a date after the series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Dunned shared a hilarious story from her date that involved interaction with some young fans.During the date night, Dunne encountered some young fans talking trash about her in the bathroom. The former LSU star shared the interaction in her latest TikTok post.&quot;The other night was date night and I went out to dinner with Paul,&quot; Dunne said in the video. &quot;We get to the restaurant, we sit down, we order and I get up to go to the bathroom. I walk into the bathroom, there arehthree stalls, two are taken, so I go into the third stall. And I'm just like innocently peeing, and there arehthese girls that are communicating through the stalls.&quot;And they're like, 'Did you see that Livvy Dunne's here, like what is she even doing here?' So, then I stop what I'm doing, and I try to listen a little closer, and I kid you not, these girls are like my age or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes like, 'Honestly, I thought she'd be more chopped in real life. What I didn't even know people use chopped in like their everyday vocabulary.&quot;View on TikTokWhile Dunne was surprised by the conversation, she joined in, pretending to be another fan throwing shade at the social media influencer. She said:&quot;Naturally, I chimed in and I was like, 'Oh my God, I heard Livvy Dunne's the worst at this point.' They're like, 'Really? like, what do you know?' They're both washing their hands. I come out of the stall. I think I heard literal crickets, but then they asked me for a photo and I took it. So anyways, funny story. The dinner was good. I'm glad I'm not as chopped in real life.&quot;