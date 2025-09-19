  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Glad I’m not chopped” - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious bathroom story and clash with haters during date night

“Glad I’m not chopped” - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious bathroom story and clash with haters during date night

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:55 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares hilarious bathroom story and clash with haters during date night - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a few off days before their series against the Athletics and All-Star ace Paul Skenes spent the time away from the field with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne.

Ad

The former LSU gymnast said the duo went on a date after the series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Dunned shared a hilarious story from her date that involved interaction with some young fans.

During the date night, Dunne encountered some young fans talking trash about her in the bathroom. The former LSU star shared the interaction in her latest TikTok post.

"The other night was date night and I went out to dinner with Paul," Dunne said in the video. "We get to the restaurant, we sit down, we order and I get up to go to the bathroom. I walk into the bathroom, there arehthree stalls, two are taken, so I go into the third stall. And I'm just like innocently peeing, and there arehthese girls that are communicating through the stalls.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And they're like, 'Did you see that Livvy Dunne's here, like what is she even doing here?' So, then I stop what I'm doing, and I try to listen a little closer, and I kid you not, these girls are like my age or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes like, 'Honestly, I thought she'd be more chopped in real life. What I didn't even know people use chopped in like their everyday vocabulary."
Ad
Ad

While Dunne was surprised by the conversation, she joined in, pretending to be another fan throwing shade at the social media influencer. She said:

"Naturally, I chimed in and I was like, 'Oh my God, I heard Livvy Dunne's the worst at this point.' They're like, 'Really? like, what do you know?' They're both washing their hands. I come out of the stall. I think I heard literal crickets, but then they asked me for a photo and I took it. So anyways, funny story. The dinner was good. I'm glad I'm not as chopped in real life."
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications