Gleyber Torres credits 3 ex-Tigers stars, including Miguel Cabrera, for influencing his $15,000,000 move

All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres will be playing for a new team in the 2025 season after signing for the Detroit Tigers in the offseason. Torres became a free agent after the New York Yankees didn't make a qualifying offer.

Ad

The two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers to end his free agency in December, ending his six-year stint with the Yankees, the team he made his MLB debut with in 2018.

Following his Spring Training debut with the Tigers last month, Torres shared the ex-players who influenced his decision to join Detroit in the offseason. In a conversation with MLB Network's Chris Young, Torres said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had a really good conversation with Gio Urshela, for sure, Miguel Cabrera, and also for a long time, Victor Martinez, one of the people to help me during my career. Those three guys playing Detroit, also Miggy, we know the history and how good they play in Detroit. They gave me really good advice."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

All three aforementioned players had stints in Detroit with Miguel Cabrera being one of the biggest names to play for the Tigers. Cabrera spent nearly 15 years with the team, winning consecutive MVP titles (2012 & 2013) with several personal accolades to establish himself as a franchise icon.

Gleyber Torres registered his first hit of spring last week in his third Spring Training game with the Tigers. His RBI single off the Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Tyler Phillips helped the team to a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Ad

"The first couple of games, I was a little bit jumpy and my timing was a little bit funky, but I'm seeing the ball well," Torres said. "My goal is to get my walk every day and try to hit a single. So far, so good. I'm just trying to get every rep to get ready faster."

Ad

Gleyber Torres open to making adjustments for Detroit

Torres' Yankees exit reportedly stemmed from his "unwillingness" to switch infield positions after the Bronx Bombers brought in Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the 2024 season.

However, Tigers manager A. J. Hinch said the All-Star second baseman is open to making any adjustment his team requires ahead of the 2025 season.

“He’s been an open book when it’s come to hearing from us on what adjustments he needs to make to be the best version of himself the longest," Hinch said. "We’re really happy with his potential and what he can add to our team."

Gleyber Torres' production at the plate took a big dip last season. However, the Tigers will hope he gets a new lease of life under Hinch after his move away from New York in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback