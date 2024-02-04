Gleyber Torres Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Yankees infielder in 2024?

Gleyber Torres could be one of the most underrated players entering the 2024 campaign. Although he has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors over the past few seasons, the New York Yankees infielder has been better than most fans may have expected.

One of the main reasons that some fans and fantasy baseball managers may have been underrating Gleyber Torres in the past few seasons is his disappointing performances in 2020 and 2021. Those years tend to stick out because they blemished his once shining star.

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr wasn’t even better than gleyber Torres this year, what are we doing mlb the show?" - @yanksfanf0rlife

Torres was one of the most excited young players in baseball over his first two seasons in the MLB, but the following two years changed his image among fans. That being said, Torres has silently been one of the most productive players in the New York Yankees lineup.

In 2022 and 2023, Gleyber Torres has racked up a .266 batting average with 49 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. This level of production has not only made Torres an underrated player in the MLB but also in fantasy baseball. There is a stigma around the Yankees second baseman for some managers, yet he could be a steal later in drafts.

Gleyber Torres should find himself as a prime target in the middle rounds of drafts

Depending on how manager's drafts play out, the New York Yankees second baseman should be drafted as a top 10 player at the position. Torres will likely find himself drafted in the range of other second basemen like Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Gleyber Torres is in a contract year. Look for him to beat his career-high of 14 stolen bases this season" - @FAmmiranteTFJ

Although Gleyber may not find himself finishing the season in the top five at second base next to the likes of Mookie Betts and Marcus Semien, he could provide manager fantasy managers with true value in the middle of drafts.

It's very possible that Gleyber finishes ahead of second basemen such as Matt McClain, who is currently being ranked ahead of him in consensus draft rankings. It's difficult to predict how drafts will play out but Torres needs to be selected inside the first 100 picks.

