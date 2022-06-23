"Go beat the Yankees then talk to me" "Big road trip coming up" - Boston Red Sox fans worried about upcoming games, motivate team to bring home more wins after sweeping the Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox ended their three-series home stand on a high note as they swept the Detroit Tigers 3-0 in their final series. The Red Sox won seven out of nine games at Fenway Park, facing the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, and the aforementioned Detroit Tigers.

This is a refreshing turnaround for the Red Sox as they've managed to climb in the American League East standings with a 39-31 record. They are now just half a game behind the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

"Pretty sweep night" - Red Sox

Boston swept the Tigers clean in their last series and impressed the majority of their fans with their recent consistency.

The Red Sox have been impressive, especially in the month of June. They have won 16 of their last 20 games and are just one game behind the wild card spot in the American League.

While others were raving about the team's recent success, others wanted them to prove their caliber against top opposition teams.

Boston Red Sox fans pump up the team before their long roadtrip

One fan wanted to see them defeat the New York Yankees first before any celebrations.

A fan wanted them to close out the month of June on a strong note despite being on the road.

One fan was content with the sweep against a more inferior opposition but worried about the tough schedule ahead.

A fan wants them to defeat the Yankees when they eventually face off.

One fan lauded the efforts of the Red Sox and hoped that they could keep it up.

A fan had similar sentiments regarding the wins. He wanted the Boston Red Sox to keep the momentum going.

One fan praised Michael Wacha's awesome start.

One particular fan was pumped about the win and wanted them to catch the Yankees in the standings.

The Boston Red Sox will now embark on a nine-game roadtrip starting with the Jose Ramirez-led Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians have righted themselves in the standings after a sluggish start and are now the leaders of the AL Central.

On deck for the Red Sox are divisional foes, the Toronto Blue Jays. These are crucial games, especially in the positioning of the two teams in their division. Last but not least, they will end their nine-game roadtrip by facing the struggling Chicago Cubs for interleague play.

