"Go beat the Yankees then talk to me" "Big road trip coming up" - Boston Red Sox fans worried about upcoming games, motivate team to bring home more wins after sweeping the Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after a victory.
Modified Jun 23, 2022 09:41 PM IST

The Boston Red Sox ended their three-series home stand on a high note as they swept the Detroit Tigers 3-0 in their final series. The Red Sox won seven out of nine games at Fenway Park, facing the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, and the aforementioned Detroit Tigers.

This is a refreshing turnaround for the Red Sox as they've managed to climb in the American League East standings with a 39-31 record. They are now just half a game behind the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.

Pretty sweep night🧹🔗: atmlb.com/3QGTKvB https://t.co/GguMkd3EjY
"Pretty sweep night" - Red Sox

Boston swept the Tigers clean in their last series and impressed the majority of their fans with their recent consistency.

The Red Sox have been impressive, especially in the month of June. They have won 16 of their last 20 games and are just one game behind the wild card spot in the American League.

While others were raving about the team's recent success, others wanted them to prove their caliber against top opposition teams.

Boston Red Sox fans pump up the team before their long roadtrip

One fan wanted to see them defeat the New York Yankees first before any celebrations.

@RedSox Go beat the Yankees then talk to me

A fan wanted them to close out the month of June on a strong note despite being on the road.

Big road trip coming up. Need to finish June strong. twitter.com/redsox/status/…

One fan was content with the sweep against a more inferior opposition but worried about the tough schedule ahead.

Swept a team we needed to sweep.Brutal stretch of 33 games coming up next. Would be happy to get 17 wins. twitter.com/redsox/status/…

A fan wants them to defeat the Yankees when they eventually face off.

Gonna walk down the Yankees. In due time. twitter.com/redsox/status/…

One fan lauded the efforts of the Red Sox and hoped that they could keep it up.

Love to see this! Keep it going boy! #dirtywater #redsox twitter.com/redsox/status/…

A fan had similar sentiments regarding the wins. He wanted the Boston Red Sox to keep the momentum going.

YESSIR LETS GOOO BOYS💪💪!!! Keep the wins coming twitter.com/redsox/status/…

One fan praised Michael Wacha's awesome start.

@RedSox Another amazing start from Michael Wacha https://t.co/NxdCUA3llW

One particular fan was pumped about the win and wanted them to catch the Yankees in the standings.

Ok, let's go catch those damn Yankees! Yeah, right.... twitter.com/RedSox/status/…
The Boston Red Sox will now embark on a nine-game roadtrip starting with the Jose Ramirez-led Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians have righted themselves in the standings after a sluggish start and are now the leaders of the AL Central.

On deck for the Red Sox are divisional foes, the Toronto Blue Jays. These are crucial games, especially in the positioning of the two teams in their division. Last but not least, they will end their nine-game roadtrip by facing the struggling Chicago Cubs for interleague play.

