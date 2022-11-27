Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter made it clear where his allegiance lies when it comes to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Although the legendary shortstop was born in New Jersey, he moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan at the age of four. That shift early in his life obviously had an impact on Jeter.

Jeter is a loyal and passionate supporter of the Michigan Wolverines and has a long history with the Blue side of this rivalry. The Ohio State Buckeyes have historically worn red, whereas Michigan has always worn a combination of yellow and blue. On Saturday, the it was the Blue side's turn to celebrate a vital victory.

"Go Blue!!!" - Derek Jeter

Jeter was obviously pumped after a victory which continues the Wolverines' unbeaten run to 12 games this season. The team has a good chance of finishing as the number one ranked team in the country and are also a shoo-in for the four-team playoffs, a selection that is done by a committee.

After the 45-23 thrashing of the Buckeyes, there is no way Michigan could be denied a spot in the College Football Playoffs. The Wolverines are currently 12-0 and the Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1.

Not since 1946 have the Wolverines scored 45 points on the Buckeyes. Michigan outscored Ohio 28-3 in the second half to seal an emphatic victory. The fact that they did it in Colombus really added salt to the wounds.

Derek Jeter received a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Michigan

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines presents Derek Jeter (L) with a jersey at Michigan Stadium

The fact that this rivalry has recently been dominated by Ohio State must make this victory that much sweeter for Derek Jeter. The Buckeyes have won eight straight games from 2012-2019. The Wolverines have now won two years in a row to restore some balance to this storied rivalry.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 He's not going to the University of Michigan. The only place Derek Jeter is going is Cooperstown. -Yankees scout Dick Groch, to the Yankees front office about drafting Jeter out of high school before the 1992 MLB Draft He's not going to the University of Michigan. The only place Derek Jeter is going is Cooperstown. -Yankees scout Dick Groch, to the Yankees front office about drafting Jeter out of high school before the 1992 MLB Draft https://t.co/JfRDQVDH9g

"He's not going to the University of Michigan. The only place Derek Jeter is going is Cooperstown. -Yankees scout Dick Groch, to the Yankees front office about drafting Jeter out of high school before the 1992 MLB Draft" - Baseball Quotes

Jeter has a long history in Michigan. After high school, the star prospect was offered a full scholarship to attend the University of Michigan.

The Houston Astros had the first pick in the 1992 draft, but fell to the Yankees with the sixth overall pick. Luckily for Yankees fans, Jeter chose professional baseball over attending university. His career could have turned out very different if he had passed on New York.

Poll : 0 votes