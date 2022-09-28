"Go Buriucas! "Los Mets!" - MLB fans come alive as New York Mets recognize the group of Puerto Rican talent that has been front and center this year for the team

The New York Mets have been one of the best feel-good stories from baseball this year. With a record of 97-57, the Mets lead the NL East as we draw towards the close of the 2022 season.

The Mets do not lead the league in any important stats. They are 4th in batting average, 5th in total hits, and 8th in ERA over the course of the 2022 season.

The Mets, however, have been able to gel as a team and win a lot of games. Central to the Mets' success this season has been a group of players from a small island in the Caribbean.

The island of Puerto Rico has been producing top quality baseball players for generations. Legends like Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar, and Carlos Beltran all have roots there.

After the USA, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela, there are more Puerto Rican players in the MLB than any other country. Impressive stuff from an island of only 3.2 million inhabitants.

The New York Mets decided to honor their Puerto Rican players with a Twitter post, which fans loved. The New York Mets have six players and a coach that hail from Puerto Rico.

Edwin Diaz, Tomas Nido, and Seth Lugo were all featured in the post. So was shortstop Francisco Lindor. Lindor, along with Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins, is regarded as one of the best Puerto Ricans in the league today.

Fans really appreciated the love that the Mets showed for their Puerto Rican players. New York is home to a sizeable Puerto Rican community, many of whom are Mets fans.

One fan tweeted, "Go Buriucas." Buriucas is an ancient term for the inhabitants of the island of Puerto Rico, who existed there before the Spanish arrived in the 15th century.

Puerto Rican New York Mets players mean a lot as team eyes postseason glory

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year deal worth nearly $350 million last year. After struggling with his previous team, the Cleveland Guardians, Lindor has found his stride. He has hit a career-high 103 RBIs this year. Lindor also has 25 home runs this year, his best since 2018, when the Cleveland Indians won their division.

The Mets are currently one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves. If they are to have any success in the postseason, players like Lindor will need to pull their weight.

