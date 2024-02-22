"Go out there and fulfill your commitment" - Ex-MLB star slams Anthony Rendon, says he has a 'selfish prick mentality'

Anthony Rendon has been the talk of the MLB over the past few days, however, it has not exactly been for the most positive reasons. The Los Angeles Angels third baseman has found himself in hot water after recently stating that baseball is not his number one priority and that it sits behind both faith and family for him.

The comments that were made during the Los Angeles Angels training camp have resulted in a number of current and former MLB stars lashing out at Anthony Rendon. The latest former player to go after the Angels third baseman is Eric Brynes.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I sure as hell wouldn't want to be playing next to a dude who's not all in!" @byrnes22 goes all-in on Anthony Rendon, saying he has a "selfish prick mentality" - @FoulTerritoryTV

The former Oakland Athletics outfielder may have been the most aggressive in his scathing evaluation of Rendon. In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Byrnes took several shots at the polarizing slugger, as well as putting himself in the shoes of Rendon's teammates.

Eric Byrnes said that he would not want to line up alongside another player whose heart was not 100% into the game. One of the reasons that Rendon is getting so much flak is the fact that he signed a seven-year, $245,000,000 contract prior to the 2020 season. However, former Athletics outfielder clarified that it did not matter how much money a player is paid, "Go out there and fulfill your commitment."

Byrnes even took matters a step further, saying that the Los Angeles Angels third baseman had a "selfish prick mentality." Needless to say, the responses to Rendon's comments have not been kind to the 33-year-old.

Eric Byrnes is not the only former star to lash out at Anthony Rendon

There have been a number of former MLB players who have voiced their opinions on Anthony Rendon's comment, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon.

Expand Tweet

"It drives me absolutely nuts...if this is what you believe, just keep your mouth shut...To me that's just a cancer in the clubhouse" @TheRealJPap58 went f***ing off on former teammate Anthony Rendon." - @FoulTerritoryTV

The outspoken World Series champion has taken a number of shots at Rendon, which date back to the time when they were teammates with the Washington Nationals. Papelbon claims that Rendon acted as if baseball was a chore and that he could have enjoyed a much more successful career if he cared about the sport.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.