"Go Kings GO!!" - Dodgers' Mookie Betts in stitches as Will Ferrell delivers side-splitting rally call at the LA Kings game

Mookie Betts was sitting alongside comedian Will Ferrell on Thursday night at the LA Kings NHL game at Crypto.com Arena when he saw Ferrell's amazing pregame rally chant to hype up the crowd and the Kings roster. The speech left Mookie in stitches as he tried to control his laughter while chanting "Go Kings, Go!" along with Ferrell.

Expand Tweet

Betts is a sports fan who loves participating in and observing various sporting events. Last night was one of those days, and this time, he was seen enjoying a high-octane ice hockey game in which the Kings lost 4-3 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The main scoreboard of the arena displayed Ferrell's in-house video of him chanting "Go Kings Go!" before the camera panned to the real Will Ferrell, seated next to the LA Dodgers perennial All-Star. Before joining the Dodgers, Betts was the 2018 AL MVP, so he was more than happy to partake in the festivities.

Betts' presence at the arena was part of Thursday's "Dodgers Night" for the Kings. Along with leading the pregame "Go Kings Go!" chant with a hit on the team drum, two-time all-star pitcher Walker Buehler also executed the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts is a superstar on and off the field

Over the course of his more than three seasons with the Dodgers, Mookie Betts has developed into an ardent baseball evangelist.

In addition to participating in the Home Run Derby this summer at his wife's suggestion, he has played in the World Baseball Classic, supported jersey swaps that are common in other sports, and donned a "We Need More Black People at the Stadium" t-shirt during batting practice.

Betts has accepted his platform and responsibilities off the pitch. He gained perspective during the first few months of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown. Betts volunteered in Nashville to promote community safety measures by distributing face masks and hand sanitizer.

When the season did open that summer, Mookie Betts skipped a game in protest over the Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake, and the Dodgers as a whole adopted his strategy when he made yet another passionate clubhouse speech.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.