MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken about the LA Dodgers' spending spree. Over the last two years, they've signed numerous expensive free agents to lengthy contracts.

These include deals for Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki (although he wasn't costly), Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow and Tanner Scott.

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale shared on X that Manfred isn't concerned about it.

"Rob Manfred says he has no problems with the Dodgers’ spending but says ‘It's clear that we have fans in some markets that are concerned about the ability of the team in their market to compete with the financial resources of the Dodgers,'" Nightengale tweeted on Tuesday.

Some fans don't mind that the Dodgers are spending since they can do so and want other teams to follow suit since there is no salary cap. However, others were frustrated with Manfred's statement.

"Go watch Money Ball again and get inspired low budget teams," a fan wrote.

"Rob Manfraud is the first problem. He is shortsighted on many issues that plague MLB and instead of fixing them he continues to change rules that don't help the game," one fan commented.

"You mean since Ohtani is getting paid almost as much as the Marlins franchise is worth?" one fan wrote.

"Did Rob just wake up?? MLB is Professional Wrestling," a fan said.

"Salary caps in sports have given us the Chiefs, Patriots, Eagles, Warriors, Celtics, etc while there hasn’t been a back-to-back WS Champ since Jeter’s Yankees," one fan said.

"Those fans need to tell their billionaire owners to stop spending on yachts and spend on their ball club," another fan said.

Fans are split on the mass spending, with some saying it's all part of the game and others implying that some teams just can't keep up.

Rob Manfred isn't critical of the Dodgers amid spending spree

The LA Dodgers have added a ton of players to their roster, almost returning to a near-infinite pool of money every time to continue building a team to try and win another championship.

Rob Manfred isn't concerned about the Dodgers (Imagn)

However, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred isn't worried about them but understands why some fans are. He also said if he is worried about something, it's because of the larger issue at play.

“If I’m going to be critical of something, it’s not going to be the Dodgers. It's going to be the system," Manfred said on Tuesday, via Yahoo! Sports.

This may mean the introduction of a salary floor, but it likely does not mean the addition of a salary cap.

