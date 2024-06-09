"Goatman officially back" "My ace!" - Blue Jays fans ecstatic after Kevin Gausman blanks the Athletics in first career nine-inning shutout 

The Oakland Athletics were no match for Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon. The hard-throwing righty completely dominated Oakland hitters for nine innings.

For the first time in his career, Gausman went nine complete innings, shutting out the A's. He gave up just five hits while striking out 10 batters, giving his bullpen a rest day.

Toronto was able to get the victory by piling up seven runs, giving them their 31st win of the season. While it was the Athletics, the club still has a few red-hot sluggers in their lineup.

Blue Jays fans could not be happier with Kevin Gausman's performance. This could be the push the team is looking for to climb back in the American League East.

"Goatman officially back" - one fan posted.

"My ace!" - another fan posted.

"He was Halladay-like" - posted another.

This was one of Gausman's best performances of his career. Some fans are comparing him to the late Roy Halladay.

"What an awesome game!" - said another.

"Complete game shutouts are a very rare commodity nowadays in Major League baseball. Congratulations Kevin!" - said another.

"I am so happy for Gausman, he did something really special today and Danny Jansen was a wonderful duo today. I am happy that the batters gave him so much support. I hope this is going as expected forward" - said another.

Fans hope Gausman can carry this magic into his next start, With how the club has started the 2024 season, they sure could use all the magic they can get.

Kevin Gausman and the pitching staff have been the least of the Blue Jays' worries

Toronto Blue Jays - Kevin Gausman (Image via USA Today)

For the Blue Jays this season, the problem has not been Kevin Gausman or the pitching staff, it has been the lackluster offense. The club has not been able to get the ball rolling at the plate yet this season.

In nearly every single offensive category, Toronto ranks amongst the bottom half of the league. From batting average to runs scored, there has not been much to write home about.

On Friday, the club announced they had DFA'd Cavan Biggio and were calling up Spencer Horwitz. Horwitz has been crushing the ball in Triple-A so far and could be the sparkplug the team has been looking for to jumpstart the muddied offense.

