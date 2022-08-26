“God these guys suck!” “Way to go completely soft in Game 5” - Chicago Cubs fans lash out at team giving the series to rival St. Louis Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs' season has largely been a disappointment for their fans, and today's 8-3 loss to the rival St. Louis Cardinals is no different. The two teams faced off in the rubber match of a rare five-game series, but the young, rebuilding Cubs fell short.

The Chicago Cubs record now sits at 54-71; 18 games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central.

"Final:Cardinals 8, Cubs 3." -@Cubs

Many Cubs fans took to Twitter to react to the disappointing home loss. The Cubs' fanbase is fed up with the team's performance, as they will miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Chicago Cubs honored baseball legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina this afternoon. The Cubs gave away several gifts as a tribute to all they have done for the game over the course of their magnificent careers.

"The Cubs gave a special gift to Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols before their final game at Wrigley" - Fox Sports: MLB

The ceremony, as you would expect, had many different reactions from Cubs fans. One fan thought that this was a soft move to make as the Cubs and Cardinals are bitter rivals.

Menke BBQ @12_menke @Cubs Way to completely go soft in game 5 in more ways than one @Cubs Way to completely go soft in game 5 in more ways than one

Another individual thought similarly; it was a weak move on the Cubs' part, given how big of a rival the Cardinals are.

Brad @brossa81 @Cubs @Cardinals frickin weak Cubs. No wonder you're a bunch of losers who can't even freakin win enough games @Cubs @Cardinals frickin weak Cubs. No wonder you're a bunch of losers who can't even freakin win enough games

Others were indifferent about the ceremony that honored the two MLB legends.

While some fans were either indifferent or upset over honoring rival players, others respected the move.

Ryan P @CubbieBear0 @Cubs @Cardinals Classy move from a classy organization. Go Cubbies and congrats on your HOF careers to Yadi and Albert. They’ve been around about as long as I’ve been watching Cubs games and made the rivalry that much more special. @Cubs @Cardinals Classy move from a classy organization. Go Cubbies and congrats on your HOF careers to Yadi and Albert. They’ve been around about as long as I’ve been watching Cubs games and made the rivalry that much more special.

Overall, a tough series loss at home for the Chicago Cubs as they continue to struggle in 2022. The Cubs will now face off against another rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, this weekend in Milwaukee.

The first pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EDT.

Chicago Cubs: What will the team do to build for 2023?

This is the second season the Cubs have struggled after trading away or letting go of many key players in free agency. These include the likes of Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and others.

Going into this year's deadline, many thought the Cubs would trade away their two best players: Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. This did not happen. Instead, the Cubs held onto both Contreras and Happ as the team continued to struggle.

Contreras may have been the biggest surprise, given that he is set to hit free agency in the off-season. What are the Cubs' plans for the future? Are they rebuilding? Are they looking to build around Happ and Contreras?

These are many of the questions Cubs fans are asking as the off-season rapidly approaches. The team may need to rebuild in preparation for the future while also trying to compete by adding several free agents.

Chicago has a big enough market that the Cubs should never have to go through a rebuild. The free agent class in 2023 is full of impactful players, and the organization certainly has the payroll flexibility to sign a few. The question will be: Will the Ricketts family be willing?

