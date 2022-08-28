"God steven cohen is so good to us" "This is amazing" - MLB Twitter elated as New York Mets retire Willie Mays No. 24 during Old Timer's Day ceremony

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer's Day today before their game against the Colorado Rockies. In a surprise move, the Mets announced that they were retiring Hall of Fame outfielder Willie Mays' number 24.

Willie Mays began his MLB career off with the Giants in 1951. Mays struggled to get his first hit. He went hitless in his first 12 at-bats. But after he got his first hit, there was no turning back.

Willie Mays was the embodiment of a five-tool player. He could do it all out on the baseball field. Mays was able to rack up 660 career home runs and 338 stolen bases.

Mays played the majority of his career with the Giants. He ended up spending his last two seasons with the New York Mets. He helped the Mets reach the World Series in 1973 where they lost to the Oakland Athletics. Mays would retire the following season.

This is great for the organization. After playing two seasons with New York, Mays transitioned to the coaching staff after his retirement. He became the Mets hitting instructor until the end of the 1979 season. He has played an important part in the Mets organization.

Willie Mays, also known as "The Say Hey Kid," was a 24-time All-Star. He is most famous for the basket catch he made during the 1954 World Series at Polo Grounds. This is arguably one of the most famous baseball plays in the history of MLB.

Many New York Mets fans are pointing out their appreciation for owner Steve Cohen. Since buying the team in 2020, Cohen has done nothing but good for the organization. He has acquired big-name players, got the fans involved in the organization, and made the Mets a serious contender for the 2022 World Series.

Leading the NL East, The New York Mets are a serious threat to win the 2022 World Series

The New York Mets hold a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. With this year's expanded playoffs, New York is almost guaranteed to be in the postseason.

The Mets have one of the best rotations in all of baseball in Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer. They also have one of the best closers in the league in Edwin Diaz. They can also hit the ball well behind All-Stars Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Going into the postseason, the Mets will be a team to watch out for.

