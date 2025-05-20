‘Godsend’ Yankees star transformed to Batman from Robin, says Chris "Mad Dog" Russo

Sports radio personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo recently gave his verdict on the New York Yankees' latest acquisition on the mound. Russo lauded Max Fried's transition from being a "Robin" to becoming a "Batman" in the team's starting rotation.

The former Atlanta Braves star was signed by the Yankees to provide the secondary punch behind ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation. However, Cole was shelved for the rest of the year after a discomfort in Spring Training required a Tommy John surgery.

"He's done a great job because he's had pressure on him [due to] Cole [being] out. He was going to be Robin to Cole's Batman, and then he had to become Batman [and] transform himself...That was a Godsend for the Yankees," said Russo. (3:43-4:29)

Russo dropped by in the most recent episode of "THe Rich Eisen Show" hosted by Suzy Shuster to discuss how much of a relief that Fried's move panned out for the organization.

"Everybody moaned and groaned about giving him too much money at around $210 million — that's the going rate for a starting pitcher. Now [Carlos] Rodon has a terrible contract. I know he's pitched better. [But] I wouldn't trust him in a big spot if my life depended on it. Last year in Game 2 against the Dodger is all you need to know about that." (4:29-4:40)

The former radio show host also compared Max Fried to fellow lefty Carlos Rodon. Russo pointed out that unlike the latter, Fried is a reliable pitcher when it comes to high-leverage situations, such as postseason games.

"But Fried's pitched in a World Series, he won Game Six against the Astros to win the title in 2021. I have faith in him in a big spot." (4:41-5:00)

Russo was pertaining to Max Fried's stellar performance in the series-decider of the 2021 Fall Classic wherein the lefty shut down the high-octane Astros offense in Houston after six innings of no-run ball and just four base hits — a testament to the pitcher's clutch abilities.

Max Fried's hot start for the Yankees

Many eyebrows were raised when the New York Yankees shelled out the biggest contract ever issued to a lefty when they signed Max Fried with an eight-year, $218 million deal ahead of the 2025 season. Fast forward to present day and the investment has already produced its expected returns.

In the first time of asking, Fried already delivered as he was named as the inaugural AL Pitcher of the Month for 2025. Despite Gerrit Cole's absence, Fried has picked up the slack for the Yankees with a mind-boggling stat line. In ten starts, Fried has posted a 6-0 record, 1.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 60 strikeouts.

Although not the typical fireballer, his fastball combination of four-seamers and sinkers remain as two of the most valuable pitches in the league. Per Baseball Savant, Fried has a fastball run value in the 100th-percentile and pitching run value at the 96th-percentile.

