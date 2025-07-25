"Going to bring harm to Brent Rooker" - Fans worried for Athletics star's safety after report claims involvement in $2.7 billion-worth losing parlays

On Thursday, Athletics star Brent Rooker's name came up in a report, which claimed the 30-year-old was the big leaguer involved in the most losing parlays of the past seven months or so of the year.Quoting said report, popular content creator &quot;Foolish Baseball&quot; wrote about how this information may invite harm upon Brent Rooker himself, as angry punters will now have someone to blame.&quot;Maybe I’m the friend that’s too woke, but this feels like inviting harm upon someone.&quot; Foolish Baseball posted on X.Reacting to the take, plenty of fans thought that such information is better off staying undisclosed.&quot;It’s absolutely going to bring harm to Brent. I’m sure he gets 100s of death threats every day in his DM’s people are disgusting.&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;It’s stupid and Brent is literally one of the nicest guys in the league. He can’t control any of that. Shameful tweet.&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Exactly what I said. Dogshit optics&quot; another fan replied.&quot;It’s a garbage tweet. It benefited nobody to be make that info public&quot; another fan responded.&quot;The day something really bad happens due to sports gambling feels like an inevitability rather than a possibility&quot; another fan shared.&quot;Yeah.... I'm sure they just thought it was an interesting stat, and I'd agree. But they momentarily forgot people are f***** insane and WILL act on that information&quot; another fan posted.Brent Rooker responds to criticism of $60 million contract extensionHaving signed a five-year, $60 million deal to extend his stint with the Athletics during the offseason, Brent Rooker came under fire from fans, with many claiming the slugger could have gotten a much better offer had he waited a bit longer.Responding to such criticism, Brent Rooker shared his opinion on the matter when he appeared on the &quot;Diggin' Deep Show&quot; in June.&quot;I kept my mouth shut for the most part, but the negative tweets after I signed my extension got to me a little bit,&quot; Rooker said (2:58 onwards). &quot;Just because it's, like, ‘You took a bad deal.’ I'm like, ‘No, you guys don't understand what's happening.’&quot;I'm not a free agent. I have three more years to get to free agency. I'm going to walk into free agency at age 33. Like, it's not the same as walking into free agency at 26 like Juan Soto just did, or even like Vlad Jr. is about to do, or even like Anthony Santander just did.”So far, the A's investment appears to be a good one, with Rooker following up on his excellent 2024 season with a solid first half of 2025. At the moment, the 30-year-old is batting .275, with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs.