"Going to get my a** in right now" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reveals how she lets nature be her personal trainer

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, always finds different ways to stay motivated and hit the gym hard. The fitness trainer is the founder of "JACFIT," a six-week fitness transformation program aimed at helping individuals achieve peak physique. She also runs a 5 AM Club, asking followers to get up early for training.

Like every morning, on Monday as well, Cordeiro shot a video at 5 AM, where she spoke about the noise of crickets and drawing motivation from them. Cordeiro said that just like those insects are full of energy in the early morning, fitness enthusiasts also need to let nature be their personal trainer.

"Good morning 5 AM," Cordeiro said in the video. "Do you hear that sound? Those of crickets, my friends, and they are so loud and are so full of energy and I'm just sitting here trying to take out my gym stuff and I'm like, 'Why am I hearing those insects so loud, but they're so full of life?' It sounds like gratitude to me, so that's why.

"I'm going to get my a** in right now and go hit those shoulders so hard so that I can come out giving that to my people see how this works it's a whole cycle anyway."

In the post, Cordeiro also asks followers to start their morning with gratitude.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro arranges bootcamp at Target Center

Over the weekend, Jaclyn Cordeiro and her "JACFIT" team arranged a boot camp for the Minnesota Timberwolves dancers at Target Center.

There, she led several fitness drills and in one video, she can be seen motivating them to run up the staircase. She also posed with a fitness enthusiast in attendance, flexing her biceps.

Cordeiro also teased about a similar bootcamp she is looking to arrange on Oct. 18 in her hometown, Windsor, Canada.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Cordeiro's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and his business partner Marc Lore have assumed full control of the Timberwolves and the Lynx franchise after their arbitration win over Glen Taylor earlier this year. Lore has become the governor of the NBA franchise, while Rodriguez has become the governor of the WNBA franchise.

