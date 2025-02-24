The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX and they did so by blowing out the Kansas City Chiefs in the process. Winning this professional championship brings an invitation to visit the White House, but the Eagles are turning down that offer.

NFL Rumors posted the news on X and that drew plenty of attention from fans of Major League Baseball too. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and an invitation from President Donald Trump is expected in the coming weeks.

There were many MLB fans that saw the report about the Eagles and gave their opinion on whether or not the Dodgers should go.

"take notes @dodgers" -@GrandpaKersh.

There were other fans that agreed with this take, and even responded to the comment directly.

"Gonna be seriously disappointed if they go man...gonna be a spit in the face to all the diverse fans who fill that stadium up every home game" -One fan commented.

"I hate the Eagles a lil less today" -Another fan commented.

Not all fans agreed with this decision by the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are some Dodgers fans who hope the team attends.

"We'll go because we're a class organization and don't care about who's in office. It's an honor to be invited by the commander in chief" -@DBruceSanderson.

There were other fans who agreed with this take and believe the Los Angeles Dodgers will indeed be attending.

"They're gonna go to the White House and it will be glorious. MAGA Blake Treinen is an American hero," one fan commented.

"Dodgers class act. They won't pick this hill to die on" -Another fan commented.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts thanks fans during World Series parade

After winning the 2024 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated with a massive parade that was held on Nov. 1. There were plenty of highlights from that celebration, and Betts was sure to thank the fans for the support all season long.

"I just want to thank each and every one of y'all for coming out and supporting us. And to my teammates, y'all don't know how much y'all mean to me, man. I love you guys," -Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to improve their roster this off-season, making them the World Series favorites again. There is still work to be done, but Los Angeles could be getting multiple White House invitations in the coming years.

