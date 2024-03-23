"Gonna be live all weekend now" - MLB The Show 24 gamers pumped as developers reveal Twitch pack drops planned for fans tuning into broadcasts

With MLB The Show 24 now fully released, gamers cannot get enough baseball action. Outside of a server hiccup at launch, the title has gotten a good reception from its player base.

Those looking to get extra value this weekend will want to tune into Twitch. The game's developer, Sony San Diego, has turned on Twitch Drops for those streaming the game. All you have to do is connect your account and hop into a participating stream, and you will receive a standard pack.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drops will be on all weekend long, giving you tons of chances to get some free packs. However, gamers will be capped at five packs per day.

Twitch Drops are generally a huge success no matter the game. Gamers love getting free items just to watch Twitch streams, and it is no different from this title.

"W! Gonna be live all weekend now" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"W! Twitch drops are always so great for the community!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There is no better time than to tune in to a Twitch stream than this weekend. Every big streamer will certainly be live to soak up all the new viewers tuning in for the drop.

MLB The Show 24 is off to a great start

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Everybody who has bought MLB The Show 24 has now had a chance to play the game. From the people who pre-ordered to those who got the game on Xbox Game Pass, many are happy with how the game has turned out.

There is a lot to do at launch, giving players weeks of content to grind through. From offline modes to online modes, gamers will be plenty busy as we inch closer to the start of the MLB season.

If you are a fan of offline modes, then you have plenty of options at your disposal. You can jump into Franchise, Road to the Show, March to October, or Storylines, which includes Derek Jeter and the careers of various Negro League Players.

If you are looking to scratch that competitive itch, Diamond Dynasty will be where you want to go. If you like the team you have, you can try your hand at Events or Ranked. If you are looking to be on a more even playing field, head to Battle Royale, where you can draft your team from a pool of players.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.