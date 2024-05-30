"Gonna surprise Lance with some goats" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin has goofy surprise in store for Cardinals star

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin Lynn, has an active personality over all the major social media applications. In her latest Instagram story, she shared a glimpse of a small goat stable in her backyard, with the kids playing in and around it.

Dymin added a funny caption to the story, which was directed towards her husband, Lance Lynn. The caption read:

"Gonna surprise Lance with some Goats"

Screenshot from Dymin Lynn's story on Instagram

She writes blogs about her personal stories and motivational tales to enthrall her readers with a wide scope of self-contemplation that aids an individual in the long run. One of her most distinguished blogs is "Dymin in the Rough," which allows her to connect with her audience by sharing and providing inspirational stories to them.

She dated current Cardinals ace pitcher Lance Lynn for several years before the duo tied the knot on January 18, 2020, in a picturesque venue at Graystone Quarry near Nashville, Tennessee. The couple shares three kids together, while Lance's eldest child, Mia, is from his ex-wife, Lauren Grill, a former Mississippi State Bulldogs softball player.

Lance and Dymin welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lively Micahel Lynn, in February 2019. More than a year later, in October 2020, the couple was blessed with another daughter, Rumer Elizabeth Lynn. Their youngest child and only son was born in October 2022, and they named him Judge Ryder Lynn.

Lance Lynn can often see familiar faces in the Busch Stadium whenever he takes to the mound for the Cardinals in the big leagues as his wife and children try to make it to all his starts in St. Louis.

Cardinals ten-day road trip had Dymin clutch Lance Lynn before he left with the team

The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road on Sunday to play an exhausting nine games in three separate regular-season series with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Houston Astros.

Before Lance Lynn left for the clubhouse to board the team bus, his wife shared CCTV footage from their house on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Here's me throwing an adult tantrum because Lance is going on a 10-day road trip"

Lance already registered a loss against the Reds on Monday and is expected to pitch next against the Phillies in the series finale on Sunday.

