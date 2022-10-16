"Gonzalez... has delivered the winning hit in three of them" - Journalist praises Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez for delivering three game-winning hits through four wins this postseason

The Cleveland Guardians shocked the New York Yankees on Saturday night, coming back from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win the game 6-5. Oscar Gonzalez provided a two-run walk-off to take a 2-1 series advantage over New York.

During the postseason so far, Cleveland has won four games. Oscar Gonzalez has provided a game-winning hit in three of those wins. He has been nothing but clutch for Cleveland in the postseason so far.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel The Cleveland Guardians have played five postseason games.



They have won four of them.



Oscar Gonzalez, who wasn't even on the team's 40-man roster six months ago, has delivered the winning hit in three of them. The Cleveland Guardians have played five postseason games. They have won four of them. Oscar Gonzalez, who wasn't even on the team's 40-man roster six months ago, has delivered the winning hit in three of them.

"The Cleveland Guardians have played in five postseason games. They have won four of them. Oscar Gonzalez, who wasn't even on the team's 40-man roster six months ago, has delivered the winning hit in three of them." - Cleveland reporter Zack Meisel.

That's impressive for someone playing in their first MLB season. He debuted this year with the Guardians as their starting outfielder. He played his first game for the Guardians on May 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

He's played four seasons of foreign league baseball, bouncing between the Dominican Winter League and Summer League. He has also spent seven seasons in minor league baseball with Cleveland affiliates.

This year, when the Guardians took a chance on him, he has made the most of it. He hasn't folded under the pressure that has constantly found him this postseason. He's stayed within himself and produced every single time he has been called upon.

Cleveland Guardians need to get to Gerrit Cole early if they want to send New York Yankees home

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees - Game 1.

Gerrit Cole dominated the Guardians in Game 1. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight Cleveland batters. He only allowed one run in the game.

Cleveland cannot allow Cole to get comfortable in Game 4 in the manner they allowed him to in the first game. They need to get some hits early on to make Cole uncomfortable. The Guardians can't hit just one run again and expect to win.

The Guardians are planning to start their Game 1 starter as well. Cal Quantrill didn't have his greatest outing in the series opener. He went five innings and gave up four runs on two home runs. There's no doubt that he will be looking for redemption in Game 4.

The Guardians have a chance to end New York's season on Sunday. It would be quite the accomplishment for a team who weren't expected to win their division this season.

Poll : 0 votes