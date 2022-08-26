"Good god that's nuts" "Way to go Corey" - MLB Twitter in disbelief after St. Louis Cardinals journeyman Corey Dickerson records historic 10-for-10 hitting streak

When we think of heavy-hitters in the current St. Louis Cardinals setup, the first name that comes to mind is Paul Goldschmidt. However, it wasn’t him who set a franchise record today.

It was veteran left fielder Corey Dickerson who cracked a milestone that not even greats like Stan Musial and Albert Pujols have managed to reach.

33-year-old Dickerson went 10-for-10 in as many plate appearances as the Cardinals ran out the Chicago Cubs 8-3 in their series-final.

MLB @MLB In his last 10 ABs, Corey Dickerson is 10-for-10! In his last 10 ABs, Corey Dickerson is 10-for-10! 😱 https://t.co/b7RVNdz6ro

"In his last 10 ABs, Corey Dickerson is 10-for-10!" - MLB

In doing so, Dickerson set the Cardinals' franchise record for the longest hitting streak. He also improved his slash line to .275/.313/.413.

Marcus Stroman was on the mound when Dickerson set the record, and the Cubs right-hander didn’t get a lot of sympathy.

Dickerson has 46 hits, 12 doubles, and four home runs in 62 games this season. He hasn’t been close to being instrumental like Goldy, but he has deputized well as an outfielder and designated hitter when called upon.

project pat (him/bo) @pattywifdacake @MLB @Cardinals i actually rly liked Dickerson as an under-the-radar move when they signed him this off-season (he was a solid player for the Rox, Pirates, Marlins & Jays). happy it's paying off in the second half @MLB @Cardinals i actually rly liked Dickerson as an under-the-radar move when they signed him this off-season (he was a solid player for the Rox, Pirates, Marlins & Jays). happy it's paying off in the second half

Jody Marino @Jody2728 @MLB I think Skip Schumacher was instrumental in bringing Dickerson to the Cardinals. Nice job Skippy! Way to go Corey for putting in the work. It sure shows! @MLB I think Skip Schumacher was instrumental in bringing Dickerson to the Cardinals. Nice job Skippy! Way to go Corey for putting in the work. It sure shows!

Dickerson is a former All-Star and a journeyman in the truest sense. He made his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies, then joined the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 before being acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018.

He spent 2019 at the Philadelphia Phillies, moved to the Miami Marlins in 2020, and landed with the Toronto Blue Jays last year. The St. Louis Cardinals are the seventh club in his nine-year-long MLB career. Wherever he has been, he has left his mark and fans haven't forgotten.

The St. Louis Cardinals have a 5.5 game lead at the top of the NL Central. A postseason berth is more or less guaranteed, but there’s some way left to go before guaranteeing the division title.

St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina honored at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs paid a heartwarming tribute to St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pjols and Yadier Molina. The two legends are due to retire at the end of the season, and Wrigley Field came together to commemorate their last match at the famous ballpark.

“The Cubs pay tribute to Albert and Yadi before their final game at Wrigley Field.” - Bally Sports Midwest

Before the first pitch, Pujols and Molina were greeted by Cubs manager David Ross and outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was teammates with Molina in 2015, after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Cardinals.

Pujols and Molina were each given a plate corresponding to their iconic jersey numbers from the Wrigley Field scoreboard.

