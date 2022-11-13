The Chicago Cubs may surprise some people around the league this off-season. It's being reported that they are one of the most active teams in the shortstop free-agent market. They've reached out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs are ready to make a splash in free agency. They've had a losing record over the last two seasons as the team was rebuilding. They want to add a big-time shortstop to help them compete in the NL Central.

Chicago Cubs fans are fired up to learn that their team is trying to target one of the top shortstops on the market. They're used to having a superstar at shortstop, like Javier Baez.

Given how stacked the shortstop free-agent market is, the Cubs have options. Any of the top names would make the team better overall.

"Good to hear!" one fan cheered.

"Make it happen Cubs!" said another.

Kurtis Arndt @KurtisArndt @jonmorosi



One of those free agents & Nico Hoerner?



Plus add Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal to that mix? Cubs are going to be something again. @MLB Network @MLB Cubs middle infield could be a big mood.One of those free agents & Nico Hoerner?Plus add Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal to that mix? Cubs are going to be something again. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Cubs middle infield could be a big mood. One of those free agents & Nico Hoerner?Plus add Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal to that mix? Cubs are going to be something again.

Chicago Cubs fans are surprised to hear that their team is ready to spend money again. The front office has been quiet ever since they started rebuilding again after their World Series title.

The Cubs have a great farm system right now, and adding an elite shortstop could make them a surprise contender next season. Given how many shortstops are on the market, it was smart of them to act quickly and get their name out there.

The Chicago Cubs have a ton of decisions to make this offseason

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds Game 1

Chicago Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras is likely to be a free agent. The team has sent him a qualifying offer that he is rumored to reject. Contreras was an All-Star last season, and he's likely looking to get paid.

He's coming off of two consecutive seasons, hitting over .235 with 20+ home runs. He'll be one of the top catchers on the market if he declines the Cubs' offer. Chicago doesn't want to lose a player of his caliber.

Chicago could look to the free-agent market to replace Contreras. They won't be able to find a catcher as good, but they'll have options if they choose to explore them.

Gary Sanchez could be a good fit for the Cubs. He's one of the best-hitting catchers in the class. Chicago struggled with power at the plate, and Sanchez could provide them with a huge boost in their offensive firepower.

With the Cubs having some decisions to make in the offseason, it will be interesting to see who they roll out for 2023.

Poll : 0 votes