"Good they are what’s wrong with baseball" "I feel bad for fans of oakland. just sell the team already" - MLB Twitter derides Oakland Athletics after the team gets officially eliminated from playoff contention

Following their loss last night, the Oakland Athletics became the first team in the American League to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Despite it only being official now, this has been a forgone conclusion since the start of the season.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Oakland A's are the first AL team to be eliminated from playoff contention The Oakland A's are the first AL team to be eliminated from playoff contention https://t.co/uukCwnaeJU

The Athletics currently have a record of 50-87, which is second worst in the MLB, ahead of only the Washington Nationals. Coming into this season, it was known that the Athletics were going to be one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. However, no one believed that it would have ever been this bad.

Offensively, the Oakland Athletics rank dead last in batting at an average of .216 as a whole. They also consistently rank in the bottom five in every other offensive stat. It is the same with their pitching as well, as they have the seventh highest ERA in the MLB.

This is a far fall from grace, even compared to last season for the Athletics. The 2021 season saw Oakland go 86-76, with a lot of promising players on their roster. The previous three seasons before that, the Athletics were a playoff team who won almost 100 games in consecutive seasons.

Athletics Rants @AthleticsRants @MLBONFOX I’m shocked. At least we still have the 2013 AL West title. @MLBONFOX I’m shocked. At least we still have the 2013 AL West title.

The Oakland Athletics have continued to dismantle their roster to cut corners. Over the past three seasons, they have traded many key players, including: Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, and Chris Bassitt, among others.

Matthew Bettes @bettezmat @MLBONFOX And their management couldnt be any happier. Now thdy have an excuse to cut any guy that makes a dollar over league minimum and play their Triple A team @MLBONFOX And their management couldnt be any happier. Now thdy have an excuse to cut any guy that makes a dollar over league minimum and play their Triple A team

69STLSports @69STLSports1 @MLBONFOX Good they are what’s wrong with baseball why baseball needs a floor a minimum salary cap for team need to spend on players @MLBONFOX Good they are what’s wrong with baseball why baseball needs a floor a minimum salary cap for team need to spend on players

It seems that whenever any of their young stars are up for a deal, they trade them away. This has been a cycle for the Athletics for the past decade, and it is really unfair for the fans of baseball.

By cutting corners for a Las Vegas move, the Oakland Athletics have neglected their own fans

San Francisco Giants v Oakland Athletics

It is all but certain that the Athletics are preparing for a move to Las Vegas, due to increased interest in sports in the area. In the past ten years, the city has gotten both an NFL and an NHL team, so why not try the MLB there as well? It also appears that the city of Oakland cannot support a baseball team anymore.

Kevin Hendricks @PhazePyre @MLBONFOX How are the Athletics not a problem for the MLB. Team is pulling in 4-5k in attendance. Does that not hurt the other owners profits? Is it not a problem that Athletics have chosen to ruin their team which means lost revenue for the league? Force a sale, it's a joke. @MLBONFOX How are the Athletics not a problem for the MLB. Team is pulling in 4-5k in attendance. Does that not hurt the other owners profits? Is it not a problem that Athletics have chosen to ruin their team which means lost revenue for the league? Force a sale, it's a joke.

However, this is not the complete truth, as many A's fans do not attend games out of protest of the organization. The Athletics have failed to maintain Rickey Henderson Field, which now has the worst conditions in Major League Baseball. They also trade away every player once they are due for a contract. It makes sense that Athletics fans would not be interested in attending games.

EricG @boxing_eric @MLBONFOX i feel bad for fans of oakland. just sell the team already @MLBONFOX i feel bad for fans of oakland. just sell the team already

What the Oakland Athletics are doing to their fans is completely unfair. For them, they treat baseball as a business, rather than a sport.

Edited by Gaelin Leif