"Gorgeous" - Dodgers wives react as Mookie Betts' spouse Brianna rocks sporty casual outfit in style

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:54 GMT
Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health - Source: Getty
"Gorgeous" - Dodgers wives react as Mookie Betts' spouse Brianna rocks sporty casual outfit in style- Source: Getty

Mookie Betts will be looking to add a fourth World Series ring as the Dodgers booked a place in the NLDS against the Phillies. Betts will surely have the full support of his wife, Brianna, who has been a constant presence throughout his career.

Brianna is frequently seen at Dodgers games and is often praised for her style. On Thursday, she posted a picture of herself in a multi-piece outfit on her Instagram.

Brianna's outfit featured a white oversized button-up shirt with "Dodgers" written across the chest and the number "50," representing Betts' jersey number. Underneath, she wore a white crop top, paired with light blue wide-leg pants. She completed the look with white shoes and accessorized with a red handbag.

The wives of multiple Dodgers players applauded Betts for her slick style by reacting in the comments section.

"🔥🔥🔥," Cara, the wife of catcher Will Smith, reacted.
"Too good 🔥🔥," Kayla, the spouse of relief pitcher Alex Vesia, commented.
"🔥🔥," Maddie, the spouse of bullpen arm Tanner Scott, reacted.
"Gorgeous!" Haeley, the significant other of ace Blake Snell, wrote.
"Glowing ✨," Morgan, the wife of pitcher Michael Kopech, commented.
"😍," Elizabeth, the wife of Evan Phillips, reacted.

Spouse of Betts' former teammates, Jason Heyward and Alex Wood, also reacted to the post. Heyward played for the Dodgers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He is currently a free agent. Meanwhile, Wood, who is retired, had two stints [2015-2018 and 2020] with the Dodgers.

"My love! 🩷🩰🫧🥰, Vedrana, the wife of Heyward, commented.
"😍," Susan, the spouse of Wood, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/mrsbriannabetts]
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/mrsbriannabetts]

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, pens a message after her charitable endeavor's success

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, plays an active role in running the 50/50 Foundation, which organizes fundraising events and advocates for children’s well-being.

On August 28, 2025, the foundation hosted its inaugural event, "The Smash For Good Pickleball Challenge," in Los Angeles. The proceeds from the event went to the 50/50 Foundation's mission.

After the event concluded, Mookie Betts' wife shared a multi-snap Instagram post, thanking everybody who supported the endeavour.

"What an unforgettable day at the [50/50 Foundation] Smash For Good Pickleball Challenge! 🏓💙 So thankful for the amazing support and good vibes. Swipe through some highlights and stay tuned for the full recap video coming soon!" she captioned the post.

The event drew several notable names alongside Mookie Betts, including J.D. Martinez, Terrell "T.O." Owens, Simu Liu, Chase Utley, and Kendra Wilkinson. The tournament concluded with Jenna Bandy and Cade Erickson emerging as the first-ever Smash For Good champions..

Edited by Safeer M S
