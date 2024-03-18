"Got the design from jail toilets" - Fans troll Guardians ace Jose Ramirez pulling up in a Cybertruck for spring training

Cleveland Guardians ace Jose Ramirez pulled up in a Cybertruck ahead of Cleveland's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds in the Cactus League on Sunday at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona. Tesla's Cybertruck comes in three variants: rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and cyberbeast, with prices varying between $58,000 and $97,000.

MLB fans were quick to jump on the post uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) showcasing Jose Ramirez's cybertruck and troll both the car and the Guardians slugger for possessing the same.

"@elonmusk got the design from jail toilets"

Jose Ramirez raked in zero hits in three at-bats against the Reds on Saturday and scored a run in the winning cause as the Cleveland Guardians took down the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 4-2. Ramirez has been generating hits this spring, but his plate discipline has been a little off from last year.

Jose's misfirings were compensated by hits from Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, and Josh Naylor in Saturday's contest against the Reds. The Cleveland Guardians have a new manager at the helm, Stephen Vogt, a first-time manager, who is still taking time to analyze the players on the roster to figure out the best fit for the team ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

Jose Ramirez is leading the third-base rankings in 2024

The Cleveland Guardians' ace slugger and stellar third base defenseman, Jose Ramirez is one of the best third basemen in the major leagues.

Jose Ramirez has been consistent with his slugging prowess and his defense at third base in the American League. Though he didn't hit as many home runs as Red Sox's third baseman Rafael Devers did in 2023, he has still been very consistent for the Guardians in recent seasons, and this is why he has taken the spot in the AL third-base rankings in 2024 ahead of Devers.

Ramirez blasted 24 home runs last season, raked in over 80 RBIs, and was an agile runner between the bases, as evidenced by his 28 stolen bases in 2023, which are projected to increase in 2024.

Jose was linked to many ballclubs this past offseason via speculative trade rumors but manager Stephen Vogt was having none of it since he understood the credibility and leadership of the star slugger and expected him to lead the charge for the Guardians in the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

