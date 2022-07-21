"Got to just love Dusty and the Space City Boys" "Lets get him that first WS win" - Houston Astros fans congratulate skipper Dusty Baker on his first managerial All-Star Game win

Dusty Baker made an emotional return to Dodger Stadium for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. The Houston Astros manager was in charge of the American League squad, whom he led to a 3-2 win.

Baker played seven incredible seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers between the late 70s and early 80s. He helped the Dodgers make the World Series three times. They lost back-to-back in 1977 and 1978, before finally winning the holy grail in 1981.

The Midsummer Classic returned to the Dodgers’ iconic ballpark this year for the first time since 1980. During his Dodgers tenure, Baker was a two-time All-Star. However, he didn’t make the cut for the ASG game that summer.

At 73, Baker must have felt like life was coming full circle. The Astros skipper finally got the chance to do what he couldn’t do 42 years ago — win an All-Star Game in his beloved home ground.

The four-time MLB Manager of the Year was in charge at the ASG on Tuesday, where he oversaw a 3-2 win for the AL. The National League led 2-0 after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Godschmidt homered off Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McLanahan in the very first inning.

The AL tied the score after New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a mammoth two-run homer. Minnesota Twins’ Byron Baxton stepped up right after and put the AL ahead, which was enough to seal the comeback.

This is the AL's ninth consecutive ASG win. They have now won a staggering 21 of the last 25 Midsummer Classics. If there ever was an epitome of dominance, it’s this.

Houston Astros fans congratulate Dusty Baker on his monumental All-Star win

Fans of the Houston Astros have gathered around to celebrate and congratulate their skipper’s monumental win. Dusty Baker may have spent the best part of his playing career with the Dodgers, but he has been a bonafide Astro ever since taking charge of Houston in 2020.

juli @juli14403895 @astros Got to just love Dusty and The Space City Boys. @astros Got to just love Dusty and The Space City Boys.

Baker guided the Astros to a historic World Series in 2020, but came up short against his beloved Dodgers. Astros fans are hoping their team can now help Dusty achieve his first managerial World Series win.

Chris @Epic_Tweets31 @astros Now it's time to get him a WS ring! @astros Now it's time to get him a WS ring!

The Astros are comfortably leading the AL West and are one of the obvious shouts for the World Series crown this year. If everything goes to plan, this year could get even better for Dusty Baker. Could Houston go all the way? If they do, it would certainly help vanquish their 2020 heartache.

