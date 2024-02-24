"Got out just in time" - Former MLB pitcher grateful for his decision after seeing Nike's see-through uniform

The regular MLB season will soon be underway as every team looks forward to a fresh start. A new season calls for new uniforms, and MLB had their uniforms designed by Nike for the 2024 season.

The uniforms were supposed to make it better for players to help them stay cool during summer. However, things took a drastic turn when everyone learned that the uniforms were pretty transparent.

Reacting to the uniforms was former pitcher Trevor May. May took to X and posted about the current uniform, saying that it looked bad and he got out at the right time.

"Got out just in time I guess," May wrote in his post.

Responding to May's post, several fans agreed that the uniforms were not up to the mark. May was pretty vocal about his thoughts and grateful for his retirement after seeing Nike's see-through uniforms.

MLB continuous to get mixed reviews

Manufactured by Fanatics, the uniforms were not pleasing to many. Several fans took to social media to condemn the new uniforms. The new Nike Vapor Premium jerseys were not too great, as everyone noticed the difference between the old and new threads.

There have been mixed reviews of the uniforms, including some players expressing their thoughts. While not all were negative reviews, most of them were critical. The Phillis shortstop Trea Turner said he was aware that everyone hates the new uniform.

On the other hand, Mike Trout and Jayson Heyward were some of the players who praised the uniforms. The Angeles outfielder said it looks papery but breathable. He also said it doesn't look like a $450 jersey and was not pleased with it.

Nike used Dri-Fit ADV technology to ensure players stay cool during the game on sunny days. The white uniforms seemed to be the major issue with the transparency.

The MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said they are working on improving the uniforms. He said that the union was frustrated with the outcome. MLB will hopefully resolve the issue before the beginning of spring training. For now, players might get back to the old uniforms or deal with the new ones.

