“Got a long way to go” - Yankees’ Trent Grisham’s grand slam sparks blowout win, talks about career year and playoff mindset

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees won their sixth consecutive game for the first time this season, routing the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on the road on Friday. With that, they pulled within 3.0 games of the Toronto Blue Jays, the leaders of the American League East.

The Yankees' run fest commenced with a grand slam in the fourth innings by Grisham, who hit his third straight home run, his fifth in six games and seventh in 10 outings.

Giancarlo Stanton reached first base on a catcher's interference to lead off the inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned a walk, and two outs later, Austin Wells did the same to bring Grisham to the plate. On a 2-0 pitch Yoendrys Gomez, he hit a home run to right center field at the Rate Field that traveled 387 feet.

Bryan Hoch reported Grisham saying that he didn't like checking the standings because there are a lot of games to go.

"Because it's August. The playoffs start in October. We've still got a long way to go," Grisham said.

Trent Grisham is batting at .248 this season with 57 RBIs and 28 home runs. His average is the highest in a full season.

He has already set his career high in homers eclipsing his 2022 mark by 11 times with a month left, while he's five RBIs away from his best season. Once relegated to the fourth outfielder position, Grisham had become indispensable for the Yanks.

“I like it and I want to get there a lot more often,” he said. “It’s really hard to do on a night in and night out basis, just because we’re humans. But getting there, that’s a big thrill. To do it and do it with a bunch of guys that are trying to do the exact same thing, and playing against the best players in the world every night, it’s really special.”

Aaron Boone is all praise for Trent Grisham

Yankees manager Aaron Boone complimented Trent Grisham for making the best of the leadoff spot. With a .354 OBP, .482 SLG and .832 OPS, the 28-year-old has cemented his position.

“The fact that he’s sitting here as our leadoff guy, over a .350 on-base (percentage), 28 homers now, I would have signed up for that in a heartbeat,” said Boone.

“But he’s taken the opportunity and completely run with it and put together a real career year for himself.”

Trent Grisham's career season has come at the right time as he heads into free agency next season. It remains to be seen if the Yankees can keep him with a sizeable contract.

