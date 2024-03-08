"Gotta do better with so much at stake" - Reds fans frustrated as top infield prospect Noelvi Marte receives 80-game suspension

On Friday, it was reported that Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte would be suspended 80 games without pay. The young slugger tested positive for Boldenone, a banned substance within the league.

The club released a statement following news of the suspension, addressing the issue. In it, they stated that they "fully support" the league's policy and the punishments that come with it.

This is a huge bummer for the fanbase. Marte was one of the few young and exciting players who started making a name for himself last season. He split his time between shortstop and third base, hitting .316.

This year, Marte was viewed as a top-50 prospect and was going to add to his impressive rookie season. Unfortunately, it will be a while before he can make his 2024 season debut.

"I am extremely disappointed in this. Gotta do better with so much at stake. I hope [he] learns from this" one fan posted.

"Disappointing. No room in the game for PEDs" another fan posted.

Marte joined the Gigantes of the Dominican Winter League in November, playing in just four games. He suffered a hamstring injury that ended his season, which caused him to start spring training late. This is an offseason he will want to forget.

How do the Reds handle Noelvi Marte being suspended?

Reds Noelvi Marte (Image via Getty)

Missing Noelvi Marte for half of the season is not ideal, but the Cincinnati Reds can manage. They have an influx of young players who can hold down the left side of the infield while Marte handles his suspension.

Elly De La Cruz can play either shortstop or third base, while Matt McLain can play either middle infield position. Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand can also handle third base and first base.

They also have Jonathan India, who is still trying to find a place to stick with the organization. He could find himself playing a variety of infield roles and some work in the outfield as well if he is not traded at some point.

Cincinnati has a chance to win a division title this season after going 82-80 last season. Many of the young players who took the league by storm will be more experienced this year.

While many are high on the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs this season, do not sleep on Cincy. They have the tools to surprise plenty of people this year.

