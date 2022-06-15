"Gotta love the dad...big moment!" "Can’t imagine the feelings" - Twitter reacts to teary-eyed family who witnessed son earn first hit of MLB career

There have not been many moments for MLB fans to notice of the Baltimore Orioles this year. The team has a record of 27-36, among the worst in the MLB, and find themselves in fifth place, 19 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Family reactions to a rookie's first big league hit is always the coolest shit ever Family reactions to a rookie's first big league hit is always the coolest shit ever https://t.co/dqKoApdT9P

Amid the rebuilding, the O's have been able to showcase some exciting young talent within their organization. We saw young Orioles catcher Adley Rutschmann get his first career hit last month when he stretched it into a triple. The other night, against the Toronto Blue Jays, it was all smiles for another young rookie.

Kyle Stowers gets his first career MLB hit for the Baltimore Orioles, fans give him love online

Kyle Stowers made his MLB debut on Monday night. It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams as Toronto, who have won 14 of their last 20 are in second place in the division and are eyeing the Yankees.

Kim Johnson @KimJ3_ @JomboyMedia So much goes into getting players to this level. Wonderful to see the families see them reach their goal. @JomboyMedia So much goes into getting players to this level. Wonderful to see the families see them reach their goal. ❤️

Although the two teams were meant to play one another in the opening week of the 2022 season, their meeting was delayed due to the lockout that shook the league this spring.

Rach @BostonRach @JomboyMedia Did he just say that’s my mom and them? I love that. Momenem @JomboyMedia Did he just say that’s my mom and them? I love that. Momenem ❤️

The Orioles have had their fair share of woes this season. As a a team, they have struggled to get on base and score runs. As a team, they bat .231, 25th out of 30 teams in the MLB. They have also scored only 253 runs, in the bottom five in the American League.

Gregg Hylock @ghylock @JomboyMedia Love it! Great stuff! Parents watched him from tee ball to the Majors! Can’t imagine the feelings. @JomboyMedia Love it! Great stuff! Parents watched him from tee ball to the Majors! Can’t imagine the feelings.

The silver lining for the O's this season has been all the young talent that they have been able to accommodate. On Monday night, 24-year-old Kyle Stower made his MLB debut for the O's at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Park A. Ranger @letsplaytwomore @JomboyMedia Great stuff here. Love the way he knew how much it meant to his folks. Keep it going young fella... @JomboyMedia Great stuff here. Love the way he knew how much it meant to his folks. Keep it going young fella...

Stower, who played baseball at Stanford University, played left field for his team last night. It was his first game since being drafted by the Orioles in the 2019 Draft.

Stower's hit came off of Jays pitcher Julian Merryweather and scored fellow rookie Adley Rutschman to drive in the first run of the game for the Orioles. In attendance were his family, who had made the trip from California to watch their son play.

JeteNutz @JeteNutz @JomboyMedia The crying dad always kills me @JomboyMedia The crying dad always kills me

After his RBI double, Stower looked toward the crowd and spotted his family. Stower raised his hand and saluted his fiancee and crying parents. Fans predictably thought the play was touching and resorted to making their thoughts known via Twitter.

No doubt, Monday was a memorable day that this rookie will probably never forget.

