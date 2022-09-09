"Gotta love Gleyber pointing at Judge saying to give him money" "Good things happen when the boys are having fun" - New York Yankees fans rejoice after Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres's on-camera banter

During the New York Yankees doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge both had big days. It's funny what a three-game win streak can do to a team's confidence. The Yankees won both games at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday 5-4 and 7-1. After a tough couple of months, the feel-good vibe is back in the Bronx.

Yesterday's wins extended the Yankees' lead in the American League East to five games. In the first game, Judge played the role of hero with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Torres matched him in the sixth inning with a homer of his own. Neither player homered in the second game, but both contributed. Fans love the chemistry that is starting to develop between the two Yankees stars.

With injuries to Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, Torres has moved up in the lineup. The Yankees infielder is now batting behind Judge, a position that holds a great deal of responsibility. In his last three games, Torres has a home run, two RBIs, and three runs.

Aaron Judge, meanwhile, continues his outstanding 2022 season. The four-time All-Star looks a lock for the American League MVP as he continues to dominate opposing pitchers.

Whether Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres will remain teammates is yet to be determined. As the camera panned to the two in the dugout, Torres made a noteworthy gesture. It seems to be a clear message to the Yankees executives to pay Judge the money he is worth.

Yankees fans were furious after Brian Cashman tried to lowball Aaron Judge with a seven-year, $213.5 million offer. Judge turned down the offer, choosing to keep his options open. Time will tell if the Yankees' front office received Torres' message.

The New York Yankees are now 83-54 on the season and have salvaged their season with four straight wins. They are now 5-5 in their last 10 games. They lead the division with a five-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 6.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays. The team will hope the offense continues to improve as they enter the final stretch of the season.

A win streak is always a good thing, but it is a relief for a Yankees team that looks like they are losing their divisional lead. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres have been vital during the team's four-game run. The attitude in New York has changed. Doom and gloom have now turned to hope and optimism.

