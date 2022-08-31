"Gotta love sports statistics" "I need Albert to hit six more homers like I need air" - MLB fans amazed by baseball blogger's unique Albert Pujols statistics; Veteran slugger 6 HRs away from reaching 700

Death, taxes, and Albert Pujols hitting home runs: Some things in life just don't change. The Dominican slugger is getting closer to cementing his name in baseball history after hitting home run number 694 on Monday night. The St. Louis Cardinals continued their hot-streak against divisional opponents the Cincinnati Reds with a 13-4 victory.

At the age of 42, Pujols is now in the midst of season number 22 in the MLB. He continues not only to perform, but also to excel in his trade. Many baseball fans were not even born when Pujols hit his first home run in 2001. Sports blogger Dan Clark made a stunning connection from 2001 that all sports fans can relate to.

Dan Clark @DanClarkSports

Aug 29, 2001



Serena Williams wins at US Open, Albert Pujols hits a HR and Vlad Guerrero Sr, Craig Biggio & Dante Bichette all record a hit.



Aug 29, 2022



Serena Williams wins at US Open, Albert Pujols hits a HR and Vlad Guerrero Jr, Cavan Biggio & Bo Bichette all record a hit.

It is quite amazing that 21 years later, Albert Pujols (and Serena Williams) continues to perform at a high level. This unique stat plays to the nostalgia within us all. It appears that for Pujols, time stands still.

On August 29, 2011, Albert Pujols hit a home run. On that same day, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Craig Biggio, and Dante Bichette all got hits.

Exactly 21 years later, Albert Pujols hit a home run. The sons of Vladimir Guerrero Sr., Craig Biggio, and Dante Bichette all got hits.

Jack Vogel @JVogel3

Aug 29, 2001: Vlad Guerrero gets a hit
Aug 29, 2022: Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets a hit

Incredible. I wasn't even born until '02. Awesome that these two all-time greats in their respective sports are still at it.

This is truly a remarkable feat by any player in any professional sport. It is astonishing that Pujols has remained in the league long enough — and continues to play competitively — alongside the next generation.

Albert Pujols is within 2 HRs of tying Alex Rodriguez and 6 away from the coveted 700 mark

Albert Pujols hits a solo home run off Drew Smyly of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

At Pujols' age, nobody expected much from him during his farewell season. Maybe a couple of home runs, a handful of clutch hits, and, of course, a few wise words for the younger players on the team. Pujols, however, is not going out without a fight.

The 11-time All-Star and three-time National League MVP has been in stellar form. He has a .277/.351/.532 slash line and a .883 OPS. Add to that 15 home runs and 40 RBIs in 79 games. It's clear that Pujols has been instrumental in the Cardinals overtaking the Milwaukee Brewers for first-place in the NL Central.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

Albert Pujols has hit 694 home runs against 450 pitchers (most all-time).



I NEED 700

The Cardinals should make the playoffs unless something drastic occurs during the final stretch of the season. They are currently 75-54 with a comfortable six-game lead over the Brewers. The upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, and Pittsburgh Pirates are all winnable. The Cards should be able to lock up a playoff spot sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for baseball fans everywhere, Pujols is adamant that he will retire at the end of the season. Fans hold their breath every time he approaches the plate, hoping to witness a moment in history. The Cardinals have 33 regular-season games remaining. Albert Pujols needs just six more home runs to reach 700.

