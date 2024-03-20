"Gotta take Shohei to the playoff" - Freddie Freeman determined to remain healthy for Dodgers teammate Shohei Ohtani's postseason aspirations

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are already looking at the postseason even before the regular season could begin. The Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres in their Seoul Series before returning to the States for Spring Training against the Angels.

The regular season is finally here, but the Dodgers are already concerned about their playoff race. Freeman has been in the playoffs ever since he became a Dodger, but this time he wants to make it with Shohei Ohtani.

In a recent interview by MLB Network, Freeman, Ohtani and Mookie Betts shared their thoughts on the upcoming season. Freeman stated that he was determined to stay healthy for Ohtani's postseason aspirations. Ohtani has yet to see the MLB postseason, and the Dodgers can't wait to be the first team to take him there:

"Gotta take Shohei to the playoff," Freddie Freeman said.

While Freeman and Betts appreciated Ohtani for his performance, they also agreed that it is essential to perform on the field:

"It's easy to talk about it, but we still gotta go do it on the field," Freeman said.

It's a long way to get to the postseason with 162 games ahead of the Dodgers. Staying away from injuries is crucial while they also deal with tough competitors.

Freddie Freeman is comfortable with Dodgers batting order

Freddie Freeman has been playing second since his stint with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old will face a change in the order as Ohtani will take his spot. Freeman will instead play third behind Betts and Ohtani.

The order doesn't bother him, however, as he is comfortable playing any position. The most important part for him is to focus on hitting well in the opposite field:

“I’ve hit both, so it doesn’t really bother me where I hit,” Freeman said.

Freeman feels that he needs to work more on his swing to get the ball to travel longer:

"For me, there’s just a few things that I’m waiting for and that’s to let a ball travel a little longer," Freeman continued.

The Dodgers will play against the St. Louis Cardinals after their three-game Spring Training series against the Angles. At present, the squad is gearing up to take on the Padres in South Korea.

