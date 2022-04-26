Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull to perform at Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala on April 30th

Pitbull, the American rapper and singer, will perform at this year's Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala at the Bahamas Resort on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

"Thrilled to announce that GRAMMY Award-winning artist @pitbull will be performing at this year’s Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala at @bahamarresorts!" - @ Jeter Turn 2

Jeter founded the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996. It has worked to assist young people in attaining their full potential by developing and sponsoring activities that encourage leadership development, academic accomplishment, good conduct, healthy lives, and social change.

"Jeter has raised more than $29 million for his Turn 2 Foundation that motivates young teens and adults to stay away from drugs and alcohol. This foundation has been up and running since 1996 and still has several events that raise money for scholarships and other programs." - @ Celebs Who Help

The 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala will offer a magnificent weekend of activities benefiting the Turn 2 Foundation's great work. Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation has announced a collaboration with Baha Mar, The Bahamas' newest premium resort destination with three world-renowned hotel brands and an assortment of facilities, to host the DJCI from April 28 to May 1, 2022. This unique event will help raise funds and resources to support their flagship programs and activities that encourage young people to "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles and avoid substance misuse.

The Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala was introduced in 2015. It has raised more than $6 million for the organization since its inception in 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Which are the Derek Jeter's career highlights?

Jeter Ceremony

Jeter played with the Yankees for his 20-year Major League Baseball (MLB) career. Jeter was chosen out of high school by the Yankees in 1992, and he made his MLB debut in 1995 at the age of 20. The next year, he became the Yankees' starting shortstop, receiving Rookie of the Year and assisting the team in winning the 1996 World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

A five-time World Series champion, Derek Jeter is widely regarded as a critical contributor to the Yankees' success of the late-1990s and early-2000s due to his hitting, base-running, fielding, and leadership.

He received 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove awards, five Silver Slugger awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and a Roberto Clemente Award during his outstanding career.

Jeter won the All-Star Game and the World Series MVP awards in 2000.

He was the Miami Marlins' chief executive officer (CEO) and a part-owner from September 2017 until February 2022.

