Grammy winning singer H.E.R. to embellish Rangers-Diamondbacks 2023 World Series opener by lending voice for national anthem

R&B singer H.E.R. will have the honor of belting out the Star Spangled Banner ahead of the 119th World Series, set to debut in Game 1, set for Friday Night in Arlington, Texas.

As the team with the better record, the Texas Rangers will host the first two games of the series. The World Series will then go to Chase Field in Arizona for two or three more games in front of a rabid Diamondbacks crowd. If needed, the final two games will be played at Globe Life Park in Texas.

A native of California, H.E.R. was named the Songwriter of the Year for 2021. She made her nationwide debut the same year, after she performed "America the Beautiful" in front of a packed-out crowd that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win at home at SuperBowl LV.

During the same pre-game festivities, fans in Arlington will witness former president George W. Bush deliver the first pitch. Interestingly, it was George Bush who delivered the famous first pitch ahead of Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, which saw the Diamondbacks defeat the New York Yankees.

Born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, H.E.R. has been acclaimed by several topical programs. Additionally, she has starred in various tours alongside other huge names such as Coldplay, The Weeknd, and Childish Gambino.

It will be the first World Series played in Arlington since 2011, and the first-ever at the new Texas Rangers' Stadium, Globe Life Park. With action scheduled to get underway shortly after seven o"clock local time, it can be sure that H.E.R. will put forth quite a special performance.

H.E.R. is becoming an anthem icon of our modern age

After appearing on the biggest stage of America during the Super Bowl, HER presence at the World Series will only cement her image as a pop icon of the largest proportions.

With both teams having come with their own unique paths towards the World Series, it will be interesting to see what tactics each side employs. With the action set to get underway in just a few hours, we are in for one of the more interesting Fall Classics in recent times.