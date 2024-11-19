"Great day for Pittsburgh" - Paul Skenes reflects on watching Steelers vs. Ravens game with girlfriend Olivia Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' breakthrough year for the team earned him the NL Rookie of the Year accolade on Monday. The former LSU standout beat San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio for the honor.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, Skenes, was announced as the winner by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He is the first Pirates rookie to win the award since Jason Bay in 2004.

Following his win on Monday, Paul Skenes appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Skenes and Dunne were at Acrisure Stadium for the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

When asked what was the best part of his day, Skenes replied:

"Winning. Winning the football game. It was a great day for Pittsburgh. Being able to hang out and actually see the Steelers game, it was awesome to go back to Pittsburgh. It was a great day." (4:17)

The Steelers won 18-16 to make it five consecutive wins and eight wins for the season. They lead the AFC North with an 8-2 record and strengthened their playoff hopes after the win over the Ravens.

When asked about the Steelers' season, Skenes said:

"I think the coolest part is how Pittsburgh unites around them, and you can see what a sports team can do for Pittsburgh, and it gives me hope for goals to shoot for the Pirates in 2025." (4:50)

Despite the Pirates' poor end to the season, a last-place finish in the NL Central for the fourth time in six years, Skenes was dominant since making his debut in May. Although Merrill was one of the other strong contenders for the award after his postseason run with the Padres, Skenes' dominance saw him earn 23 of 30 first-place votes, making it a landslide win.

Paul Skenes will know his Cy Young fate on Wednesday

Winning the Rookie of the Year award is an incredible achievement, but Paul Skenes can add another accolade to his name in his rookie season as he is in the race for the NL Cy Young award.

Skenes is up against two veteran flamethrowers, Atlanta Braves' Chris Sale, widely considered to be the front-runner, and Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler.

The Pirates ace felt "honored" to be among the finalists for the accolade and will learn his fate on Wednesday.

