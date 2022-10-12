"Great game! Starting the playoffs off right!" "Let’s go baby let’s go" - New York Yankees fans celebrate their first playoff win against the Cleveland Guardians, taking the lead in the ALDS

The New York Yankees took care of business in the opening game of their postseason, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1. After a solid start from Gerrit Cole, a home run from Anthony Rizzo gave the Yankees the lead, and they never looked back. It was a quiet night from superstar Aaron Judge, but his team stepped up around him.

Being able to win low scoring games like this is incredibly valuable for the Yankees. They have an offense that is capable of scoring in bunches, but a pitching staff whose abilities are sometimes questionable. Getting started with a dominant performance on the mound will go a long way to ease Yankees fans' concerns.

The New York Yankees made sure to give Gerrit Cole the respect he deserves via Twitter.

New York Yankees @Yankees It's a Cole world and this is ice 🥶 It's a Cole world and this is ice 🥶 https://t.co/LcfpqsCNRE

This game went about as well as it possibly could have for the Yankees, and they know it. Being able to win a playoff game without production from their top offensive weapons is a great sign. It proves that the American League East champions can win in a variety of ways.

After a win like this, it is only natural for fans to look ahead. Though they have to be wary about getting ahead of themselves, as this series is far from over. The New York Yankees struck first, but the Cleveland Guardians will almost certainly be heard from.

ResidentSleeper22 @ResidSleeper22 @Yankees @Gillette Don't look ahead to Houston like the commentary already is. Look ahead to game 2 and only game 2 @Yankees @Gillette Don't look ahead to Houston like the commentary already is. Look ahead to game 2 and only game 2

The Guardians still have a chance to make a comeback this series, but it will be an uphill battle. Between dominant pitching and an excellent home-field advantage, the Yankees had everything working for them in this game. If the Cleveland Guardians cannot find a way to break through, this could be a short series.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Guardians are gonna have to do better than averaging less than a run and a half a game if they plan on winning a game in this series. They didn’t pitch around Judge, he didn’t do anything anyway, and it still didn’t matter. The pitching’s been great, but they have to score runs. Guardians are gonna have to do better than averaging less than a run and a half a game if they plan on winning a game in this series. They didn’t pitch around Judge, he didn’t do anything anyway, and it still didn’t matter. The pitching’s been great, but they have to score runs.

Michael Kasper @KasperStats @Jared_Carrabis When Judge and Stanton are complete non-factors, and the Yankees STILL plate 4 (against a decent pitcher), that's encouraging! @Jared_Carrabis When Judge and Stanton are complete non-factors, and the Yankees STILL plate 4 (against a decent pitcher), that's encouraging!

The first game in the ALDS did not disappoint, despite the low score. Seeing an offense as talented as the Guardians being shut down is always entertaining, and Yankees fans love it.

The New York Yankees cannot afford to go easy on the Cleveland Guardians

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One

The first game of the battle between two American League division winners went the Yankees' way, and they will look to keep it that way. The Yankees will have to be sure to come out for the next game and every game of the series with the same passion they did in game one.

Led by Jose Ramirez, the Gaurdians are no strangers to upset victories. If they are able to bounce back from this loss quickly, they can make this series a tight contest.

