Following the trade of Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, reports indicate the Milwaukee Brewers will continue to attempt to lower their payroll. After missing out on the postseason in 2022, the leadership of the team has seemingly decided to begin a rebuild. The Brewers are one of the most popular teams in the MLB. It is difficult to believe they are doing this for financial reasons.

The Brewers were in a divisional race with the St. Louis Cardinals until the end of the season. While they may have come up short, not many predicted a full rebuild in the near future.

Buster Olney reported via Twitter that the Renfroe trade was a salary dump, and who he expects to be moved next.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go

Kolten Wong is a two-time Gold Glove award winner, and a player fans do not want to see go. His impact on the team in 2022 was positive despite the fact that his offensive stats were below their average. Milwaukee Brewers fans were not happy to hear that their team might not be competitive in 2023.

Dylan @dylan54945 twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st… Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go Great. Gotta get under that salary cap. #Brewers Great. Gotta get under that salary cap. #Brewers twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st…

Edward Niedfeldt @ENiedfeldt



The Brewers have no offense so trade Renfroe… Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go This is the “Packers have no WR so go ahead and trade Davante Adams” strategy.The Brewers have no offense so trade Renfroe… twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st… This is the “Packers have no WR so go ahead and trade Davante Adams” strategy. The Brewers have no offense so trade Renfroe… twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st…

Ann Laabs 💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 @AnnLaabs Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go The Hunter Renfroe deal is a salary dump: An organization pitching-starved, pitching-thin gives up three arms to the Brewers, who had been shopping Renfroe aggressively; he could make $11m in arb in '23. The expectation among rival teams is that Kolten Wong will be the next to go #ThisIsMyCrew - a salary dumping, Poverty Row MLB franchise. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st… #ThisIsMyCrew - a salary dumping, Poverty Row MLB franchise. twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/st…

The MLB does not have a hard salary cap, leaving it up to the owners how much they want to spend. This creates its own kind of economy, where different teams are willing to tolerate different costs. Fans obviously hope their teams will spend whatever it takes to win, but that's not always possible.

LazyYankee @LazyYankee @Buster_ESPN Why are they dumping the salary tho? For who/what? Anyone? @Buster_ESPN Why are they dumping the salary tho? For who/what? Anyone?

tyler @tylerfromtech @Buster_ESPN 100% and being told else-wise is a slap in the face. @Buster_ESPN 100% and being told else-wise is a slap in the face.

Ryan @downsr30 @Buster_ESPN A team that is in the top half of the league in attendance for several years in a row is cutting payroll 🤔 @Buster_ESPN A team that is in the top half of the league in attendance for several years in a row is cutting payroll 🤔

Hunter Renfroe has moved around the league a lot recently. The Milwaukee Brewers simply could not justify the value he brought to the team when weighed against the price of his contract. It will be interesting to see how Renfroe handles being on his fifth team in five years.

Kevin C @krclark90 @Buster_ESPN Three years in a row he's getting dumped for salary. 5th team in 5 years @Buster_ESPN Three years in a row he's getting dumped for salary. 5th team in 5 years

The Milwaukee Brewers' plan for 2023 is not clear yet, but it will come into focus in the coming weeks.

The Milwaukee Brewers have not been able to reach championship heights

Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been able to consistently make the playoffs over the last five seasons, but haven't been able to seal the deal. The years of frustrations over being good, but not good enough, might have finally reached a tipping point. Unfortunately, for the Brewers and their fans, a full rebuild might be what is necessary.

The biggest question left for the Brewers to answer is which players will be part of the future, and who will be finding a new team.

Poll : 0 votes