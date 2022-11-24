Following the trade of Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, reports indicate the Milwaukee Brewers will continue to attempt to lower their payroll. After missing out on the postseason in 2022, the leadership of the team has seemingly decided to begin a rebuild. The Brewers are one of the most popular teams in the MLB. It is difficult to believe they are doing this for financial reasons.
The Brewers were in a divisional race with the St. Louis Cardinals until the end of the season. While they may have come up short, not many predicted a full rebuild in the near future.
Buster Olney reported via Twitter that the Renfroe trade was a salary dump, and who he expects to be moved next.
Kolten Wong is a two-time Gold Glove award winner, and a player fans do not want to see go. His impact on the team in 2022 was positive despite the fact that his offensive stats were below their average. Milwaukee Brewers fans were not happy to hear that their team might not be competitive in 2023.
The MLB does not have a hard salary cap, leaving it up to the owners how much they want to spend. This creates its own kind of economy, where different teams are willing to tolerate different costs. Fans obviously hope their teams will spend whatever it takes to win, but that's not always possible.
Hunter Renfroe has moved around the league a lot recently. The Milwaukee Brewers simply could not justify the value he brought to the team when weighed against the price of his contract. It will be interesting to see how Renfroe handles being on his fifth team in five years.
The Milwaukee Brewers' plan for 2023 is not clear yet, but it will come into focus in the coming weeks.
The Milwaukee Brewers have not been able to reach championship heights
The Brewers have been able to consistently make the playoffs over the last five seasons, but haven't been able to seal the deal. The years of frustrations over being good, but not good enough, might have finally reached a tipping point. Unfortunately, for the Brewers and their fans, a full rebuild might be what is necessary.
The biggest question left for the Brewers to answer is which players will be part of the future, and who will be finding a new team.