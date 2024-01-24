"Great move for Angels" "Love blowing money for losses" - Fans split over Matt Moore's Anaheim return after being waived last year

Matt Moore moved off the free agency list after the Los Angeles Angels brought him back to the team. The Angels agreed to a one-year, $9 million deal for the southpaw.

Moore will be added to the relieving squad along with Adam Cimber, Luis Garcia, and Robert Stephenson. The Angels seem to be making good use of the money from Shohei Ohtani.

As for the Angels fans, they have mixed reactions to the latest deal. Not long ago, the Angels placed the reliever on a waiver. The Angels fans split as they took to social media to express their emotions.

"Didn’t they literally waive him 7 months ago," wrote one fan on "X."

While some were happy about Moore rejoining the team, not everyone was pleased. One fan wrote that the Angels love to blow their money on losses. At the same time, another stated that it was an excellent move for the team.

The Angels had a bad 2023 season that disappointed all their fans. Letting go of all-rounder Shohei Ohtani extended their disappointment. The good news is that many have accepted him back on the team.

Matt Moore's dominant performance for the Angels

Despite the Angels waiving the 34-year-old, Moore had an incredible start to the 2023 season. The talented pitcher struck out 49 opponents in 41 appearances. He pitched 44 innings and held an ERA of 2.66. Towards the end of August, he maintained an ERA of just 1.58.

After being waived, the Cleveland Guardians picked him up, but he was soon sent to the Miami Marlins. In only five appearances for Cleveland, he finished with an ERA of 3.86.

With the Marlins, he made four scoreless appearances. Getting back to Anaheim will probably allow him to get back on track. According to general manager Perry Minasian, the Angels are focusing on their bullpen.

Minasian said they struggled during the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings last season. The only way to win more games was to upgrade their bullpen. It will still be challenging for Los Angeles with crucial players gone.

It will be a decade since Los Angeles qualified for the playoffs, and they hope to change things this season.

