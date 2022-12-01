Create

MLB Twitter reacts to New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly joining the Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Dec 01, 2022 01:58 AM IST
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
Don Mattingly joined the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have hired New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly as a bench coach for the 2023 season and beyond. Mattingly brings years worth of experience from both his playing days and his recent managerial years.

Don Mattingly played in the MLB for 14 years, all of which were spent with the New York Yankees. He has served as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

Talkin' Baseball shared the news of Mattingly's hiring on Twitter.

Don Mattingly is joining the Blue Jays https://t.co/sKqNtiFoZm

This news immediately sent shockwaves throughout the MLB world. Mattingly is extraordinarily respected and can bring a lot to his new team. Toronto Blue Jays fans were absolutely thrilled with the hire. If it works out the way they hope, they could finally find themselves making a deep playoff run.

Huge addition to the coaching staff.. 👏 twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
Really like this for the #BlueJays. Much needed experience and grit on the coaching staff. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
#Bluejays make it official. I’ve heard so many good things about Mattingly as a manager, it seems like he’s going to be an outstanding addition to the coaching staff. twitter.com/bluejays/statu…

Many were surprised that he didn't end up working for the Yankees in some capacity due to his history with the team. New York Yankees fans certainly would have welcomed him with open arms. Not only due to their personal connection but also because of their frustrations with the current coaching staff. His addition could have really helped them, and fans are angry they missed out.

@TalkinBaseball_ A travesty that #23 couldn't be added to the Yankees as a coach.
@Yankees #Yankees You are losing your storied tradition. No more World Series parades. No more greats staying within the organization. Mattingly should’ve been a part of this organization along with Jeter for years. Cmon Hal!!! Wake up!!! twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
Not pumped about seeing my favorite childhood Yankee on the Jays bench. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Some were very surprised by this hiring, based on Don Mattingly's underwhelming years with the Marlins. He was their manager from 2016-2022 and never had them over .500. Some of this is due to the franchise's lack of spending, but the blame will always fall on the manager.

@TalkinBaseball_ Seriously why would they hire him
Does not look right in the uniform. Put #donmattingly in the @baseballhall twitter.com/bluejays/statu…
@TalkinBaseball_ Great now I have to hate the blue jays.

Don Mattingly is getting the opportunity to prove he is better than his recent record, and the Toronto Blue Jays hope he can impress.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Don Mattingly have their sights set on a championship

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been a good MLB team for many years now, but they need to break through to greatness. If they are unable to capitalize on young talents like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, they will regret it.

The Blue Jays championship window is now open, and winning a title has to be the driving goal for the team going forward.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...