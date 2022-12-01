The Toronto Blue Jays have hired New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly as a bench coach for the 2023 season and beyond. Mattingly brings years worth of experience from both his playing days and his recent managerial years.

Don Mattingly played in the MLB for 14 years, all of which were spent with the New York Yankees. He has served as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

Talkin' Baseball shared the news of Mattingly's hiring on Twitter.

This news immediately sent shockwaves throughout the MLB world. Mattingly is extraordinarily respected and can bring a lot to his new team. Toronto Blue Jays fans were absolutely thrilled with the hire. If it works out the way they hope, they could finally find themselves making a deep playoff run.

Many were surprised that he didn't end up working for the Yankees in some capacity due to his history with the team. New York Yankees fans certainly would have welcomed him with open arms. Not only due to their personal connection but also because of their frustrations with the current coaching staff. His addition could have really helped them, and fans are angry they missed out.

Some were very surprised by this hiring, based on Don Mattingly's underwhelming years with the Marlins. He was their manager from 2016-2022 and never had them over .500. Some of this is due to the franchise's lack of spending, but the blame will always fall on the manager.

Don Mattingly is getting the opportunity to prove he is better than his recent record, and the Toronto Blue Jays hope he can impress.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Don Mattingly have their sights set on a championship

The Blue Jays have been a good MLB team for many years now, but they need to break through to greatness. If they are unable to capitalize on young talents like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, they will regret it.

The Blue Jays championship window is now open, and winning a title has to be the driving goal for the team going forward.

