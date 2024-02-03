Greg Santos Trade Update: Mariners sign White Sox reliever in exchange for three prospects

On Saturday, it was announced that the White Sox agreed to trade relief pitcher Greg Santos to the Seattle Mariners. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Chicago received Prelander Berroa, Zach DeLoach, and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft.

This ends Santos' one-year tenure with the Southsiders. He joined the team after being DFA'd by the San Francisco Giants, where he ran into some trouble after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the 2021 season, Greg Santos was suspended for 80 games. After being traded to Chicago, he appeared in 60 games, compiling a 3.39 ERA with 66 strikeouts on 66.1 innings of work.

For Chicago, they are in the middle of a rebuild and got a good haul for a reliever with five years of control. After making this move, they will have to make some room on the roster.

Taking a look at Chicago's return for Greg Santos

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox - Game One (Image via Getty)

The White Sox got a strong haul for Greg Santos. Prelander Berroa is an arm the fanbase can get excited about. He is short in stature but is a force out on the mound.

Borroa can easily sit in the high 90s and has a curveball that can really fool opposing hitters. That 1-2 punch could play in the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

Zach DeLoach is a Miami Hurricanes baseball product. He has a short and compact swing from the left side and does not strike out much. He also has a strong arm to gun down runners trying to take the extra base.

Add on a draft pick that falls before the third round, which is great. There are tons of exciting prospects the organization can turn to in the upcoming draft to make the team stronger for the future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.