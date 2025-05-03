Guardians' $141M superstar gets Hall of Fame nod by MLB insider

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez made history this week, becoming the first player in franchise history with 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases.

The six-time All-Star achieved the feat after sealing second base in the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. His 250th steal of his career made him the 24th MLB player to the 250-250 club.

Following his remarkable milestone, MLB insider Jon Morosi said the Guardians slugger is a future Hall of Famer in his books. Morosi revealed the reason behind backing Ramirez, who is on a $141 million contract, on MLB Network.

"He will be properly rated on my Hall of Fame ballot one day on which his name will receive an easy check in the box," Morosi said. He's Hall of Famer for me period, and that was the case long before that 250th stolen base, but it really does pull into focus all that he has done over his major League careers.

"Fewer than 10 players in the history of the game. Lauren has been 250-250 with a single franchise, and he is now one of them. I also. Think it's important to consider the context of recent third baseman in the Hall of Fame."

While Jose Ramirez is yet to get his hands on an MVP award, Morosi believes his top-five finishes for the accolade, competing against Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the American League, justifies his future Cooperstown induction. Morosi added:

"We love talking about MVP Awards, but I go with top-five finishes because you can't always control when you're up against an Aaron Judge or a Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race, but if you're consistently getting in the top five that says a lot about you as a player.

"Jose Ramirez has been in the top five times five times, which is more than the last two third basemen, who've been elected to the Hall of Fame, Scott Roland and Adrian Beltran combined. Jose is five, and the two of them were three combined. It's hard to do to get to the top five and Jose's done it five times. That's further evidence of why he's going to the Hall of Fame."

While Jose Ramirez is the 24th player in the 250-250 club, he is the first third baseman in MLB history to reach the milestone.

Atlanta Braves legend gives HOF shutout to Guardians' Jose Ramirez

Jon Morosi was't alone in making a Hall of Famer bid for the Guardians star as former infielder and Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones also gave a shoutout to Jose Ramirez after his milestone.

"May need to start putting Jose Ramirez on HOF watch….dude is a beast!" Jones wrote on X.

The Guardians star still has plenty of years left in his MLB career and, at the current rate, is likely to reach the 300-300 mark in the coming seasons. Only eight players in major league history have reached that mark, further solidifying Ramirez's Hall of Famer case when he retires.

