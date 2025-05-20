Guardians fans meltdown as No. 1 prospect Travis Bazzana set to miss major time

During the 2024 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Guardians selected Travis Bazzana with the first overall pick. He quicly captured scouts' attention during his impressive three-year stretch at Oregon State University.

Bazzana has been down in Double-A this season, finding success at the plate. However, he will be out of the lineup for quite some time after tests showed he is suffering from an internal oblique strain.

The Oregon State star will be down for 8-10 weeks, according to the Guardians update. That is quite the injury to recover from, and it is the last thing the fanbase wanted to see happen.

Fans were quick to jump on social media to speak on the situation. Hopefully, Bazzana can return from this wtith zero setbacks and continue to develop into a big-league terrorizer.

"You'll never convince me this team isn't cursed" one fan posted.

"We can never have nice things" said another.

"What is the point of baseball" said another.

It has been a rocky year for the Guardians this season already. They sit in fourth place in the American League Central, and are disheartened by the Bazzana news.

"It never ends" said another.

"Cancel the MLB season" said another.

"It's just not our year" said another.

Things are not looking up in Cleveland right now. On top of this injury news, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana is not the only one sidelined by an oblique injury

Akron Beacon Journal - Travis Bazzana (Photo via IMAGN)

Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana is not the first and certainly will not be the last MLB athlete to sustain an oblique injury. This injury runs rampant in the sport, and it is a tricky one to recover from.

The oblique is used quite frequently in baseball. Hitters use it when they swing the bat and fielders use it when tracking down a ball and delivering the throw. Multiple stars are down with the same injury, like New York Yankees slugger Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Most recently New York Mets slugger Jeff McNeil hit the IL with a strained oblique. Chicago Cubs closer Porter Hodges also went to the IL this week with an oblique injury.

Cleveland will hope for a speedy recovery from its top prospect. Bazzana was showing signs of why he was picked first overall in the 2024 draft ahead of his oblique injury.

