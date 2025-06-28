Guardians’ Jose Ramirez accuses Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman of intentional hit amid unfortunate injury update

Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez was sidelined from Friday night’s game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals due to a wrist contusion. During Thursday’s 6-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Ramirez got hit by a pitch by Kevin Gausman.

Initially, Ramirez said that it might have been an unintentional hit following Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s incident. However, he withdrew his statement during an interview.

“I was surprised he hit me because we weren’t throwing at Guerrero. We were just trying to throw strikes to Guerrero. But he threw at me. Everyone knows that. It’s part of the game. The only reason I didn’t charge the mound was because I couldn’t move my right arm.”

The 32-year-old got drilled by a 95mph fastball in the 4th inning, right after Guardians’ pitcher Tanner Bibee hit Guerrero Jr. in the 3rd inning. While the team argued it wasn’t intentional, the Blue Jays weren’t too pleased to see their star player get hit by a pitch in back-to-back games.

The X-rays for Jose Ramirez’s wrist came out negative, but Guardians manager Stephen Vogt ruled him out for Friday’s game. He said that the third baseman’s wrist is “very sore today” and they’ll be monitoring him before putting him in the lineup.

Guardians manager upset with Blue Jays’ hit on Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez, after being hit by a Kevin Gausman pitch. [Source: Imagn]

Stephen Vogt said that they knew Jose Ramirez was going to get hit after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hurt twice in the 3-game series. However, what upset him more was that the Blue Jays’ hurt his wrist.

“All I was saying (to Schneider) was hit him in the hip. I’ve played this game a long time. I’ve been around this game a long time. If you’re going to hit someone on purpose, hit them in the hip not the arm.”

He even took the field and was seen exchanging words with Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Following the game, Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee expressed that his hit on Guerrero Jr. was not intentional and he was only trying to throw a sinker.

