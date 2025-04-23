Guardians slugger Steven Kwan does teammate David Fry's gender reveal in unique fashion

Cleveland Guardians slugger Steven Kwan is off to a wonderful start. Through 23 games, he is hitting .341/.400/.505 with three doubles, four home runs, 14 runs batted in, and four stolen bases.
He has been key to Cleveland's success this season. They have a record of 14-9 going into Wednesday, which is good enough for first place in the American League Central.
On Tuesday, in their game against the New York Yankees, Kwan had an important mission. He was tasked with doing his teammate David Fry's gender reveal in a unique fashion.
As Kwan stepped into the batter's box, he called time and pulled out a wristband to wear. The Guardians slugger ultimately pulled out a pink wristband, meaning Fry and his wife Rebekah will be having a baby girl.
Gender reveals have become a growing trend over the years, and they have started to make their way throughout professional sports. Bryce Harper took to the last week with a blue bat for his announcement. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves had custom shoes designed to do his brother's gender reveal on-court.
Baby No. 2 is now on the way for the Fry family. They will soon have two girls after having their first child, Evelyn, who was born in 2023.
Guardians slugger Steven Kwan is seeing the ball well early
Steven Kwan has been a lightning rod for the Guardians early this season. He is seeing the ball well at the plate, being the only Cleveland slugger with multiple hits in their Tuesday win over the Yankees.
It seems as if he has really stepped up his offensive game this year. He is only 11 home runs away from tying his career-high, and we are not even into May yet.
Kwan has been working on his swing path, especially over the last year. He has focused on putting the ball in the air and limiting his groundball rate, which has seen improved power.
Cleveland will need him to continue to terrorize other pitchers at the plate this season. With their talent level, they have what it takes to take home another American League Central title.
However, the AL Central is no slouch. The Detroit Tigers have started the season off on the right foot. They only trail Cleveland by half a game with some tough series on the horizon.