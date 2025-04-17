Guardians vs. Orioles: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 17, MLB 2025

The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game set on Thursday at 6:35 pm EDT. Baltimore will host in an attempt to earn a series win. The two teams split the first two games of the series.

Ad

Guardians vs Orioles recent form and records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Guardians are trying to stay above .500. They enter play tonight at 9-8 and are in second in their division. They are coming off a series victory over the Kansas City Royals.

The Orioles are trying to inch closer to .500. They won 9-1 last night, and it pushed their record to 7-10. They're last in the AL East and coming off a two-game split with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 10 strikeouts) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.86 ERA, five strikeouts).

Tanner Bibee is on the mound (Imagn)

Tanner Bibee was 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 187 strikeouts in 173.2 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last start: 4.2 innings, three hits, no runs, four walks and four strikeouts.

Career vs Orioles: 1-0, six innings, five hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and seven strikeouts.

Tomoyuki Sugano has not pitched in the MLB before this year.

Last start: 4.2 innings, eight hits, three earned runs, two walks and zero strikeouts.

Career vs Guardians: N/A

Must-watch hitters

Orioles

Cedric Mullins is leading the team across the board. His .308 BA, .455 OBP, four home runs and 17 RBI lead the Orioles.

Ad

Cedric Mullins is hitting well (Imagn)

Tyler O'Neill has six extra-base hits and eight RBI so far. He's also hitting .265 with a .490 slugging percentage.

Ad

Guardians

Steven Kwan is once again hitting over .300. He leads the team with a .313 batting average, along with a .370 on-base percentage and 11 RBI.

Jose Ramirez is always a player to watch, but he's hitting .268 so far with a team-high four home runs. He also has six walks and a stolen base.

Injuries

The latest injury update for the Orioles has Tyler O'Neill still day-to-day. Zach Eflin began throwing in his return from the injured list as well. For the Guardians, their latest update was five days ago, so their available players remain the same.

Ad

Guardians vs Orioles baseball betting odds

Moneyline Spread Total Guardians -115 Guardians -1.5 (+145) Over 8.5 (-118) Orioles -105 Orioles -1.5 (-175) Under 8.5 (-102)

Ad

Guardians vs O's expert prediction

The pitching matchup would give the Guardians an advantage. Tanner Bibee has a better track record, but he's not off to a good start this season. Tomoyuki Sugano has relatively little MLB experience and is coming off a terrible start with no strikeouts.

The offensive advantage is Cleveland's again. They might have less talent than Baltimore, but the Orioles are cold right now. If not for Cedric Mullins, their offense would be downright awful.

Prediction: Guardians 5, Orioles 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More