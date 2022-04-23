Gucci and MLB take the field together for a new pre-fall collection of popular team apparels for luxury sports enthusiasts

Alessandro Michele of Gucci is widening the brand's maximalist outlook, and he is no stranger to mixing everything in sight. Gucci announced the Gucci x MLB collaboration on April 14 on their website. With an official MLB collaboration, Gucci is going up a notch higher and making way for blended luxury.

The Italian design brand promised a collaboration with MLB that combines fashion and function while highlighting your favorite clubs. Gucci's VAULT initiative will unveil the range, which will comprise varsity jackets, helmets, and hoodies.

On April 22, the Gucci x Major League Baseball collaboration will be available only on Gucci Vault. While little information has been divulged about the collection thus far, Gucci and Vault have released a handful of sneak peeks for fashion fans to enjoy.

"Gucci is stepping up to the plate with an official MLB collab." - MLB

Gucci teased followers with a recent Instagram video leading up to the debut. Gucci's models are photographed and dressed up in the brand's hallmarks while "dropping" the items and showcasing some chosen pieces from the desired collection. Gucci gave a preview of the collection by showing fuzzy baseball hats, huge plush hoodies, varsity jackets, and python baseball caps in the video.

"Let the countdown begin. Gucci x MLB™ lands April 22nd, only on Vault." -Gucci

History Of Gucci x MLB:

While this collaboration may appear to be entirely new, it will be Gucci's second time giving MLB a high-fashion makeover. Alessandro Michele, Gucci's creative director, has had a long-standing partnership with MLB.

Gucci introduced its first MLB collaboration at its Fall/Winter 2018 runway show, including a stylish selection of jackets, caps, and accessories with MLB logos. In 2019, this was followed by a limited-edition New York Yankee capsule collection.

The Gucci x Yankees capsule collection featured baseball hats and fall-ready items such as a coat, knit cardigan, leggings, scarf, slippers, and even leather pouches, all of which feature the classic Yankees and Gucci logo.

Gucci's x NY Yankees collection.

The Italian designer has been sighted wearing baseball caps, usually New York Yankees hats, which appear to be his go-to item in recent years. Although the Yankees are thought to be Michele's favorite club, runway show designs have also featured teams such as the San Francisco Giants and others.

Hey Fashionistas! So, are you ready to don the Gucci x Major League Baseball collection and turn heads?

Edited by Jason Birkelbach